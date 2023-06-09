Advanced search
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:14:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
27.54 EUR   +1.18%
12:02pCancom Se : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
EQ
12:01pCancom Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:34aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CANCOM SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

06/09/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

09.06.2023 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
28 Jul 2022 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 0.0 % 35,371,850
Previous publication 5.04 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
1,941,761 5.04 % %


09.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653775  09.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653775&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CANCOM SE
Financials
Sales 2023 1 650 M 1 777 M 1 777 M
Net income 2023 46,3 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Net cash 2023 198 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 962 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 976
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 27,22 €
Average target price 38,00 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rüdiger Rath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Finance Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kemm Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wild Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE-0.51%1 036
ACCENTURE PLC15.17%194 089
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.62%143 511
SIEMENS AG22.46%135 572
IBM-4.60%122 050
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.37%88 900
