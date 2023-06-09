|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
09.06.2023 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
|
CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4. Share-position
5. Details
|
|Share-position in %
|total amount of shares issued
|Resulting situation
|0.0 %
|35,371,850
|Previous publication
|5.04 %
|/
|absolute
|in %
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|1,941,761
|
|5.04 %
| %
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|
