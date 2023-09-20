EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

20.09.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
20 Sep 2023 

4. Share-position
 Share-position in %total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation3.05 %38871850
Previous publicationn/a %/

5. Details
absolutein %
directindirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		directindirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
11853943.05 % %


Language:English
Company:CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet:http://www.cancom.de

 
