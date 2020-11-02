|
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/02/2020 | 12:10pm EST
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.11.2020 / 18:05
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|CANCOM SE
|Street:
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|Postal code:
|80636
|City:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Allianz Global Investors Fund SICAV
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|20.55 %
|0.00 %
|20.55 %
|38548001
|Previous notification
|15.06 %
|0.00 %
|15.06 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005419105
|0
|7922930
|0.00 %
|20.55 %
|Total
|7922930
|20.55 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Asset Management GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Global Investors GmbH
|20.55 %
| %
|20.55 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|
|80636 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
1 652 M
1 922 M
1 922 M
|Net income 2020
|
43,7 M
50,9 M
50,9 M
|Net cash 2020
|
241 M
281 M
281 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|30,0x
|Yield 2020
|1,45%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 307 M
1 523 M
1 520 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,65x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 871
|Free-Float
|97,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
|
51,75 €
|Last Close Price
|
33,90 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
79,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
52,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
35,7%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CANCOM SE
|-35.55%
|1 523