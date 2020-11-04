|
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/04/2020 | 12:05pm EST
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.11.2020 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|CANCOM SE
|Street:
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|Postal code:
|80636
|City:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: PRIMEPULSE SE
City of registered office, country: Munich, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.24 %
|0.00 %
|3.24 %
|38548001
|Previous notification
|2.94 %
|0.00 %
|2.94 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005419105
|1249923
|0
|3.24 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|1249923
|3.24 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
04.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|
|80636 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1145563 04.11.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
1 652 M
1 934 M
1 934 M
|Net income 2020
|
43,7 M
51,2 M
51,2 M
|Net cash 2020
|
241 M
282 M
282 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|32,9x
|Yield 2020
|1,32%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 436 M
1 685 M
1 682 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 871
|Free-Float
|97,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
|
51,75 €
|Last Close Price
|
37,26 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
63,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
38,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
23,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CANCOM SE
|-29.16%
|1 685