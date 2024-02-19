Market Closed -
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 19, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.02.2024 / 18:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
CANCOM SE Street:
Erika-Mann-Straße 69 Postal code:
80636 City:
Munich Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.75 %
1.26 %
5.02 %
36,686,808 Previous notification
3.78 %
0.56 %
4.35 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005419105
0
1,376,906
0 %
3.75 % Total
1,376,906
3.75 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right to recall lent shares At any time
169,736
0.46 % Right of use over shares At any time
261
0 % Long Call option
21/06/2024-20/12/2024 293,500
0.8 %
Total
463,497
1.26 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0 %
Total
0
0 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
% UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
% UBS Securities LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Europe SE
%
%
% UBS La Maison de Gestion
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
%
%
% Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse Funds AG
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany Internet: http://www.cancom.de
End of News
EQS News Service
1840063 19.02.2024 CET/CEST
Cancom SE is a German provider of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and services. The Company diversifies its activities into two business segments: Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions business segment comprises CANCOM Pironet AG & Co, Pironet AG and synaix Service GmbH, among others. It mainly comprises the Company's Group cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software and services. The IT Solutions business segment includes CANCOM GmbH, CANCOM ICT Service GmbH and CANCOM SCS GmbH, among others. It offers IT infrastructure and applications support. The range of services provided by the Company's IT Solutions segment includes IT strategy advice, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance, training and other IT services, including operation of entire IT departments. The Company is active primarily in Germany and Austria.
More about the company
