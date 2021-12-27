Log in
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 12/27 02:03:02 pm
60.05 EUR   +2.65%
01:01pCANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/21CANCOM SE : Helped by a technical support level
12/20CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

12/27/2021 | 01:01pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 10th interim notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2021 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 10th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 20 December 2021 up to and including 23 December 2021, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 60,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
20.12.2021 15,000 58.0549
21.12.2021 15,000 57.7034
22.12.2021 15,000 57.9461
23.12.2021 15,000 58.2240
 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 729,217.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.cancom.com/investors/share-buy-back/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 27 December 2021

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board


27.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1262529  27.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 302 M 1 474 M 1 474 M
Net income 2021 279 M 315 M 315 M
Net cash 2021 574 M 650 M 650 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,18x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 2 216 M 2 510 M 2 508 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 569
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 58,50 €
Average target price 69,75 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Hotter Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Willy Kober Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudiger Rath Chief Operating Officer
Regina Weinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE28.97%2 506
ACCENTURE PLC54.40%254 892
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.28.23%180 860
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.77%117 149
SNOWFLAKE INC.24.10%106 966
INFOSYS LIMITED48.39%105 402