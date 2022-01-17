Log in
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/17 01:07:38 pm
57.5 EUR   +1.30%
01:01pCANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/13CANCOM : Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
01/10CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

01/17/2022 | 01:01pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 13th interim notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

17.01.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 13th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 10 January 2022 up to and including 14 January 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 115,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
10.01.2022 15,000 54.4315
11.01.2022 25,000 55.0422
12.01.2022 25,000 55.3527
13.01.2022 25,000 58.2748
14.01.2022 25,000 57.6173
 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 975,775.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.cancom.com/investors/share-buy-back/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 17 January 2022

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board


17.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1269629  17.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269629&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
