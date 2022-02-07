Log in
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/07 01:26:45 pm
53.78 EUR   -1.21%
02/03CANCOM : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01/31CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/24CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

02/07/2022 | 01:01pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 16th interim notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 16th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 31 January 2022 up to and including 4 February 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 125,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
31.01.2022 25,000 52.9841
01.02.2022 25,000 54.4885
02.02.2022 25,000 55.5699
03.02.2022 25,000 54.8719
04.02.2022 25,000 54.3829
 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 1,350,775.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.cancom.com/investors/share-buy-back.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 7 February 2022

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board


07.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1277631  07.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277631&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
