Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cancom SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  02/22 01:26:06 pm
50.64 EUR   +0.16%
01:01pCANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/21CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/14CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

02/28/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 19th interim notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

28.02.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 19th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 21 February 2022 up to and including 25 February 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 179,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
21.02.2022 37,490 49.8735
22.02.2022 35,736 50.0307
23.02.2022 35,343 50.5154
24.02.2022 35,046 48.4572
25.02.2022 35,385 50.0742
 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 1,866,761.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 28 February 2022

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board


28.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1290149  28.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290149&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CANCOM SE
01:01pCANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/21CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/14CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/09CANCOM : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02/09CANCOM : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/09CANCOM : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/08CANCOM : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
02/08CANCOM : Strong finish to the year - CANCOM ends 2021 with 31 percent EBIT growth
EQ
02/07CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/03CANCOM : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANCOM SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 310 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
Net income 2021 278 M 313 M 313 M
Net cash 2021 586 M 660 M 660 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 1 864 M 2 100 M 2 100 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 569
Free-Float -
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,56 €
Average target price 69,72 €
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Hotter Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Finance Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Rudiger Rath Chief Operating Officer
Regina Weinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE-14.62%2 100
ACCENTURE PLC-22.20%203 827
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.82%173 400
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.09%111 676
INFOSYS LIMITED-10.23%94 571
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.12%85 840