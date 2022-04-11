Log in
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 01:37:05 pm EDT
51.23 EUR   -5.31%
CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
CANCOM : Pareto Konferenz
PU
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

04/11/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 25th interim notification

11.04.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 25th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 4 April 2022 up to and including 8 April 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 50,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
04.04.2022 10,000 56.5201
05.04.2022 10,000 56.9574
06.04.2022 10,000 56.3693
07.04.2022 10,000 55.4810
08.04.2022 10,000 54.7781
 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 2,316,681.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 11 April 2022

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board


11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1325587  11.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
