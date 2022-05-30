Log in
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 01:28:22 pm EDT
37.54 EUR   +2.34%
01:01pCANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/23CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/17CANCOM SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

05/30/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 32nd interim notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

30.05.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 32nd interim notification ? Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 23 May 2022 up to and including 27 May 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 125,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
23.05.2022 25,000 36.3808
24.05.2022 25,000 36.1675
25.05.2022 25,000 35.3626
26.05.2022 25,000 35.7390
27.05.2022 25,000 36.8083
 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 2,803,597.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 30 May 2022

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board


30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1364247  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364247&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 376 M 1 474 M 1 474 M
Net income 2022 55,0 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net cash 2022 544 M 583 M 583 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 1 320 M 1 415 M 1 415 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 683
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Hotter Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Finance Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Rudiger Rath Chief Operating Officer
Regina Weinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE-38.06%1 415
ACCENTURE PLC-26.63%192 649
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.76%153 831
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.20%125 264
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.89%93 851
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.59%79 002