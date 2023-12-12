EQS-News: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Supervisory Board of the CANCOM Group reorganized
Munich, Germany, 12 December 2023 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE reorganised the responsibilities on the Board. Klaus Weinmann, who was appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order on 25 October 2023, was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board at today's meeting. The previous Chairman, Mr. Stefan Kober, remains on the Supervisory Board as Deputy Chairman. In this role, he replaces Dr. Lothar Koniarski, who will step down at his own request on 31 December 2023. The Supervisory Board also intends to have Dr. Ilias Läber, Chief Executive Officer at Spectrum Value Management, appointed by the court as the sixth member of the Supervisory Board in the near future until the 2024 Annual General Meeting.
Former Executive Board member Klaus Weinmann becomes Chairman of the Supervisory Board
As one of the founders of CANCOM in 1992, Klaus Weinmann played a key role in shaping the company's development. During his time as CEO until 30 September 2018, the CANCOM Group grew dynamically, also thanks to a successful M&A strategy, to become one of the largest IT service providers and managed service providers in the DACH region. Important milestones, such as CANCOM's IPO in 1999, also occurred during his time on the Executive Board. As a long-standing expert in the industry, he brings experience in the markets of the future that are important for the CANCOM Group and has an excellent network. He strengthens the expertise of the Supervisory Board, particularly in the areas of corporate management, market and industry knowledge and M&A.
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Koniarski in particular for his trustworthy and constructive work on the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE over the past ten years. In addition, the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board wish the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Klaus Weinmann, a good start and thank Stefan Kober for his work as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services and the operation of IT systems. Customers benefit from our extensive expertise and a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements necessary for the successful digital transformation of companies. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, we deliver a range of services and solutions that includes business solutions and managed services such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting and as-a-service offerings.
The CANCOM Group's approximately 5,600 employees and an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, among other countries. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated revenue of around 1.3 billion euros in 2022. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the SDAX and TecDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).
