EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

CANCOM SE resolves to cancel the acquired 1,669,758 treasury shares together with a capital reduction and a public share buyback offer at a price of € 33.00 per share



01-Jul-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CANCOM SE resolves to cancel the acquired 1,669,758 treasury shares together with a capital reduction and a public share buyback offer at a price of € 33.00 per share



Munich, Germany, 1 July 2024 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE (ISIN DE0005419105) has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to cancel the treasury shares held by the company and to reduce the share capital. At the same time, the company intends to submit a public buyback offer to all shareholders.

CANCOM cancels the 1,669,758 treasury shares held by the company and reduces the share capital by the corresponding nominal amount of € 1,669,758.

CANCOM had acquired these treasury shares as part of the "Share Buyback Program 2023" in the period from 27 November 2023 up to and including 5 April 2024 on the basis of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022. This corresponds to 4.55 percent of the company's share capital. After the capital reduction, the share capital of currently € 36,686,808 amounts to € 35,017,050 and is divided into 35,017,050 no-par value shares with an amount of share capital of € 1.00 per share.

At the same time, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board resolved today to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2024 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Art. 5 SE Regulation in conjunction with Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 AktG. § Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 AktG and to authorize shareholders to buy back up to 3,501,705 treasury shares (this corresponds to 10% of the share capital after the previously intended redemption of treasury shares and associated capital reduction takes effect) as part of a voluntary public buyback offer to all shareholders.

The share buyback is to take place at an offer price of € 33.00 per share. The period for acceptance of the offer is expected to begin on July 4, 2024 and is expected to end on July 24, 2024.

Details of the share buyback will be published shortly on the company's website at www.investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-offer-2024/ and in the Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de).

In light of the Group's very good substance and high cash flow, CANCOM is aiming to achieve an efficient capital structure with the public share buyback offer. Nevertheless, the company continues to have sufficient financial resources for further growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

DISCLAIMER

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

About CANCOM

As a Digital Business Provider, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Group’s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 5,600 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. CANCOM generated revenue of around € 1.5 billion in the financial year 2023. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the SDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

Contact

Lars Dannenberg

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

+49 89 54054 5371

lars.dannenberg@cancom.de

Note

If you do not wish to receive information from us via e-mail, please write to ir@cancom.de.

Data protection notification

You are receiving this notification because you are included in the CANCOM investor information e-mail distribution list. You have been included as you have indicated in the past to be informed about company news. For this reason CANCOM stores and processes personal data like name and e-mail address to be able to provide to you this service. CANCOM stores and uses this data solely to obtain information about the development of the shareholder communication and to be able to contact investors as part of the investor relations activities.

General information on the use of data by CANCOM

CANCOM will not pass on personal data obtained in the course of investor relations activities to third parties without the express consent of the person concerned. The only exception to this rule is that CANCOM receives a request for data transmission from competent authorities such as the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.

Even after you have agreed to receive investor information from us and thus permitted CANCOM to store and use your personal data, you have the right to revoke this agreement at any time. All you need to do is send an informal message by e-mail to widerspruch@cancom.de or to ir@cancom.de

For any further information about CANCOM's privacy policy, who to contact or your individual rights as a data subject, please visit our website https://www.cancom.com/privacy-protection/