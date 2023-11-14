|
|
Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
04:25:31 2023-11-14 am EST
|
|
5-day change
|
1st Jan Change
|
27.64 EUR
|
-0.79%
|
+13.58%
|
+0.88%
CANCOM : expands its Cloud Marketplace with leading security solutions from Sophos
November 14, 2023 at 04:02 am EST
zurück
Home/ News/ Bereich 1 - Einleitung/ CANCOM expands its Cloud Marketplace with leading security solutions from Sophos
14. Nov 2023 | Partner News, Press Releases
CANCOM expands its Cloud Marketplace with leading security solutions from Sophos
-
CANCOM is the first partner worldwide with direct integration of Sophos Security solutions in its own Cloud Marketplace
-
For the first time, customers can procure Sophos solutions digitally as a self-service with just a few clicks and use them immediately
-
Direct integration is another milestone in the continuous expansion of the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace offering
CANCOM is the first partner and IT service provider worldwide to make Sophos' security solutions available to its customers via self-service, digitally and centrally via the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace. The online platform provides customers access to leading solutions for protection against complex cyber threats that they can use and manage immediately, regardless of location, time and device, with just a few clicks.
Especially in the cybersecurity sector, the right and fast procurement of technology plays a decisive role in ensuring effective protection of the IT infrastructure. With the direct integration of Sophos security solutions into the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace, CANCOM now enables its customers to access leading security technologies in real time and thus significantly accelerate and simplify their IT procurement.
Broad range of solutions and flexible license management
The range of Sophos Security solutions available includes Intercept X, Phish Threat, Mobile Security, Email Security, Device Encryption and Cloud Optix to protect users, networks and endpoints. Customers can book, immediately use and manage these solutions around the clock via the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace thanks to one-click ordering, automated rollout and 100% self-service.
Furthermore, the intuitive user and application management allows user groups to be managed centrally and new licenses to be added easily. Companies no longer have to purchase physical licenses for products that are expensive and inflexible, but can adapt their licenses as required. Invoicing is straightforward and transparent via a total monthly invoice for all cloud services booked.
"The increasing dangers posed by cyber attacks require continuously higher IT security standards. However, budgets for IT security are limited, especially for SMEs," emphasizes Alexander Ernst, Director Competence Center Network & Security at CANCOM. "Together with Sophos, we enable companies to access affordable and effective security solutions that can be flexibly expanded despite limited resources, thereby strengthening protection against complex cyber threats in SMEs."
"For us, the presence in the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace is a huge step forward in making our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions available to managed service providers even more easily and quickly," said Sven Janssen, Vice President Sales EMEA Central at Sophos. "This further expansion of our cooperation with CANCOM as a long-standing and reliable partner once again underlines our commitment to the MSP channel, which can provide the best possible cybersecurity services for its customers with Sophos' products and expertise."
Milestone for the expansion of the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace offering
The partnership with Sophos represents a significant step in the expansion of the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace. Simon Russin, Director Cloud Marketplace at CANCOM, emphasizes the relevance of this development: " Our Cloud Marketplace is continuously expanding, both in terms of the number of integrated providers and the variety of solutions available. These direct integrations, combined with our service offering, enable our customers to modernize their IT infrastructure quickly and easily. Our aim is to map the entire IT procurement process digitally in the future. Security is one of the key issues here."
About the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace
The CANCOM Cloud Marketplace is a digital self-service platform for the procurement and management of modern cloud platforms, cloud services and business applications. Customers can currently procure more than 120 business and 12,000 infrastructure solutions from leading manufacturers digitally and with just a few clicks of the mouse. These include cloud infrastructure & datacenter, backup & migration, communication & collaboration, workplace, creativity and security solutions. The number and relevance of directly integrated providers and solutions is unique. Customers benefit not only from direct technology access, but also from comprehensive support from experienced CANCOM experts for onboarding, implementation and managed services.
About Sophos
Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos' services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company's cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos' security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos' services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.
","filter":"Post Type: Konzernzahlen","post-type":"Konzernzahlen","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"1
","posts-per-page":1,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""},"query":{"queryId":10,"query":{"perPage":"1","pages":0,"offset":0,"postType":"konzern","order":"desc","orderBy":"date","author":"","search":"","exclude":[],"sticky":"","inherit":false,"parents":[]},"className":"","displayLayout":{"type":"list","columns":3,"items":1},"anchor":"post-results-1"}},"innerBlocks":[{"blockName":"core/heading","attrs":{"level":5,"style":{"typography":{"textTransform":"uppercase"}},"className":"","queryTags":{"query":"
","filter":"Post Type: Konzernzahlen","post-type":"Konzernzahlen","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"1
","posts-per-page":1,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""}},"innerBlocks":[],"innerHTML":"nu00dcber CANCOM Headlinen","innerContent":["nu00dcber CANCOM Headline
n"]},{"blockName":"core/paragraph","attrs":{"style":{"typography":{"fontSize":"0.85em"}},"className":"","queryTags":{"query":"
","filter":"Post Type: Konzernzahlen","post-type":"Konzernzahlen","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"1
","posts-per-page":1,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""}},"innerBlocks":[],"innerHTML":"nu00dcber CANCOM
n","innerContent":["nu00dcber CANCOM
n"]}],"innerHTML":"nnnn","innerContent":["n",null,"nn",null,"n"]}" live-query="true">
About CANCOM
As a leading Hybrid IT Service Provider, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. We support our customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source. The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the operation of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, we provide an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings. The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group, with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic, as well as an efficient partner network, ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Ruediger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company's headquarters are in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenues of around €1.3 billion in 2022. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDAX and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).
","filter":"Post Type: Personen","post-type":"Personen","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"4
","posts-per-page":2,"page-count":2,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""},"query":{"queryId":1,"query":{"perPage":2,"pages":"1","offset":0,"postType":"personen","order":"desc","orderBy":"date","author":"","search":"","exclude":[],"sticky":"","inherit":false,"parents":[]},"className":"","displayLayout":{"type":"flex","columns":2,"items":"2"},"advancedFilter":[{"name":"taxonomy","taxonomy":"personen_status","terms":[2219]},{"name":"taxonomy","taxonomy":"personen_zielseite","terms":[2227]},{"name":"taxonomy","taxonomy":"personen_bereich","terms":[2229]},{"name":"order","order":"meta","meta":"sortid-kontakt","operator":"numeric"}],"anchor":"post-results-3"}},"innerBlocks":[{"blockName":"greyd/dynamic","attrs":{"template":"14924","dynamic_content":[{"dkey":"image","dtype":"textfield","dtitle":"ansprechpartner_bild","dvalue":"%7B%22type%22%3A%22dynamic%22%2C%22tag%22%3A%22image%22%2C%22url%22%3A%22%22%7D"},{"dkey":"content","dtype":"textarea_html","dtitle":"name_titel","dvalue":"%3Cspan%20data-tag%3D%22title%22%20data-params%3D%22%26quot%3B%26quot%3B%22%20class%3D%22is-tag%22%3E%3Cstrong%3EPost%20Titel%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fspan%3E%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cspan%20data-tag%3D%22jobtitel%22%20data-params%3D%22%26quot%3B%26quot%3B%22%20class%3D%22is-tag%22%3EJobtitel%3C%2Fspan%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cspan%20data-tag%3D%22email%22%20data-params%3D%22%26quot%3B%26quot%3B%22%20class%3D%22is-tag%22%3E%3Cspan%20class%3D%22is-button%20link%22%20data-type%3D%22dynamic%22%20data-params%3D%22%7B%26quot%3Btag%26quot%3B%3A%26quot%3Bemail%26quot%3B%2C%26quot%3BopensInNewTab%26quot%3B%3Afalse%7D%22%3EE-Mail%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fspan%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cspan%20data-tag%3D%22telefon%22%20data-params%3D%22%26quot%3B%26quot%3B%22%20class%3D%22is-tag%22%3ETelefon%3C%2Fspan%3E"}],"queryTags":{"query":"
","filter":"Post Type: Personen","post-type":"Personen","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"4
","posts-per-page":2,"page-count":2,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""}},"innerBlocks":[],"innerHTML":"","innerContent":[]}],"innerHTML":"nn","innerContent":["n",null,"n"]}" live-query="true">
Tobias Fuchs
Manager External Communications, Content & Campaigns
//// *protected email*
+49 89 54054-5841
CANCOM SE
","filter":"Post Type: Menupunkte","post-type":"Menupunkte","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"6
","posts-per-page":10,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""},"query":{"queryId":0,"query":{"inherit":false,"postType":"footer-nav","orderBy":"title","order":"asc","sticky":"","author":"","search":"","exclude":[],"perPage":"10","offset":0,"pages":0,"taxQuery":{"footer-nav_status":[1025],"footer-nav_category":[1026],"footer-nav_seiten":[1023]},"parents":[]},"displayLayout":{"type":"list","columns":3},"className":"ccfooternav","anchor":"post-results-5"}},"innerBlocks":[{"blockName":"greyd/conditional-content","attrs":{"conditions":[{"type":"taxonomy","operator":"has","value":["link-intern"],"detail":"footer-nav","custom":"footer-nav_target"}],"queryTags":{"query":"
","filter":"Post Type: Menupunkte","post-type":"Menupunkte","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"6
","posts-per-page":10,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""}},"innerBlocks":[{"blockName":"greyd/buttons","attrs":{"queryTags":{"query":"
","filter":"Post Type: Menupunkte","post-type":"Menupunkte","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"6
","posts-per-page":10,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""}},"innerBlocks":[{"blockName":"greyd/button","attrs":{"greydClass":"gs_VFwix3","customStyles":{"color":"var(--color23)","hover":{"color":"var(--color23)"},"__experimentalfontAppearance":{"fontStyle":"normal","fontWeight":"400"},"padding":{"top":"1px","left":"1px","right":"1px","bottom":"1px"},"fontSize":"0.85em"},"trigger":{"type":"dynamic","params":{"tag":"link2"}},"size":"small","content":"Link Text
","icon":{"content":"","position":"after","size":"100%","margin":"10px"},"custom":true,"className":"is-style-link-sec","queryTags":{"query":"
","filter":"Post Type: Menupunkte","post-type":"Menupunkte","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"6
","posts-per-page":10,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""}},"innerBlocks":[],"innerHTML":"nLink Text.gs_VFwix3 { color: var(--color23) !important; font-style: normal !important; font-weight: 400 !important; padding-top: 1px !important; padding-left: 1px !important; padding-right: 1px !important; padding-bottom: 1px !important; font-size: 0.85em !important; } .gs_VFwix3:hover { color: var(--color23) !important; } n","innerContent":["nLink Text
n"]}],"innerHTML":"n
n","innerContent":["n
",null,"
n"]}],"innerHTML":"nn","innerContent":["n",null,"n"]},{"blockName":"greyd/conditional-content","attrs":{"conditions":[{"type":"taxonomy","operator":"has","value":["link-extern"],"detail":"footer-nav","custom":"footer-nav_target"}],"queryTags":{"query":"
","filter":"Post Type: Menupunkte","post-type":"Menupunkte","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"6
","posts-per-page":10,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""}},"innerBlocks":[{"blockName":"greyd/buttons","attrs":{"queryTags":{"query":"
","filter":"Post Type: Menupunkte","post-type":"Menupunkte","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"6
","posts-per-page":10,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""}},"innerBlocks":[{"blockName":"greyd/button","attrs":{"greydClass":"gs_FXBBEa","customStyles":{"color":"var(--color23)","hover":{"color":"var(--color23)"},"__experimentalfontAppearance":{"fontStyle":"normal","fontWeight":"400"},"padding":{"top":"0px","left":"0px","right":"0px","bottom":"0px"},"fontSize":"0.85em"},"trigger":{"type":"dynamic","params":{"tag":"link2","opensInNewTab":true}},"size":"small","content":"Link Text
","icon":{"content":"","position":"after","size":"100%","margin":"10px"},"custom":true,"className":"is-style-link-sec","queryTags":{"query":"
","filter":"Post Type: Menupunkte","post-type":"Menupunkte","category":"alle","tag":"alle","post-count":"6
","posts-per-page":10,"page-count":1,"page-num":1,"page-next":"","page-previous":"","page-key":""}},"innerBlocks":[],"innerHTML":"nLink Text
n","innerContent":["nLink Text
n"]}],"innerHTML":"n
n","innerContent":["n
",null,"
n"]}],"innerHTML":"nn","innerContent":["n",null,"n"]}],"innerHTML":"nnnn","innerContent":["n",null,"nn",null,"n"]}" live-query="true">