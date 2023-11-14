CANCOM expands its Cloud Marketplace with leading security solutions from Sophos

zurück

CANCOM is the first partner worldwide with direct integration of Sophos Security solutions in its own Cloud Marketplace

For the first time, customers can procure Sophos solutions digitally as a self-service with just a few clicks and use them immediately

Direct integration is another milestone in the continuous expansion of the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace offering

CANCOM is the first partner and IT service provider worldwide to make Sophos' security solutions available to its customers via self-service, digitally and centrally via the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace. The online platform provides customers access to leading solutions for protection against complex cyber threats that they can use and manage immediately, regardless of location, time and device, with just a few clicks.

Especially in the cybersecurity sector, the right and fast procurement of technology plays a decisive role in ensuring effective protection of the IT infrastructure. With the direct integration of Sophos security solutions into the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace, CANCOM now enables its customers to access leading security technologies in real time and thus significantly accelerate and simplify their IT procurement.

The range of Sophos Security solutions available includes Intercept X, Phish Threat, Mobile Security, Email Security, Device Encryption and Cloud Optix to protect users, networks and endpoints. Customers can book, immediately use and manage these solutions around the clock via the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace thanks to one-click ordering, automated rollout and 100% self-service.

Furthermore, the intuitive user and application management allows user groups to be managed centrally and new licenses to be added easily. Companies no longer have to purchase physical licenses for products that are expensive and inflexible, but can adapt their licenses as required. Invoicing is straightforward and transparent via a total monthly invoice for all cloud services booked.

"The increasing dangers posed by cyber attacks require continuously higher IT security standards. However, budgets for IT security are limited, especially for SMEs," emphasizes Alexander Ernst, Director Competence Center Network & Security at CANCOM. "Together with Sophos, we enable companies to access affordable and effective security solutions that can be flexibly expanded despite limited resources, thereby strengthening protection against complex cyber threats in SMEs."

"For us, the presence in the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace is a huge step forward in making our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions available to managed service providers even more easily and quickly," said Sven Janssen, Vice President Sales EMEA Central at Sophos. "This further expansion of our cooperation with CANCOM as a long-standing and reliable partner once again underlines our commitment to the MSP channel, which can provide the best possible cybersecurity services for its customers with Sophos' products and expertise."

The partnership with Sophos represents a significant step in the expansion of the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace. Simon Russin, Director Cloud Marketplace at CANCOM, emphasizes the relevance of this development: " Our Cloud Marketplace is continuously expanding, both in terms of the number of integrated providers and the variety of solutions available. These direct integrations, combined with our service offering, enable our customers to modernize their IT infrastructure quickly and easily. Our aim is to map the entire IT procurement process digitally in the future. Security is one of the key issues here."

The CANCOM Cloud Marketplace is a digital self-service platform for the procurement and management of modern cloud platforms, cloud services and business applications. Customers can currently procure more than 120 business and 12,000 infrastructure solutions from leading manufacturers digitally and with just a few clicks of the mouse. These include cloud infrastructure & datacenter, backup & migration, communication & collaboration, workplace, creativity and security solutions. The number and relevance of directly integrated providers and solutions is unique. Customers benefit not only from direct technology access, but also from comprehensive support from experienced CANCOM experts for onboarding, implementation and managed services.