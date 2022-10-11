CANCOM : expands its partner network with leading identity security expert SailPoint

CANCOM further extends its portfolio of identity and access management solutions with SailPoint

SailPoint uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to support compliance and governance requirements

Customers benefit from modular identity management solutions to reduce risk of cyber-attacks

In the wake of the Corona pandemic, many companies are sticking with the home office and continuing to allow their employees to work from home. Especially with the rapid increase in cyber attacks, modern Identity and Access Management (IAM) is an important component to protect companies as well as employees. Through its new partnership with SailPoint, CANCOM is expanding its range of services in the field of identity management, thereby offering its customers solutions for secure access regardless of location.

As one of the leading providers in the field of identity management, SailPoint ensures greater security in complex IT environments and focuses on managing access rights for applications and data - whether on-premises or in the cloud. Organizations thus benefit from easy control of access rights and from a detailed overview of their digital workforce. This allows business departments to track who has what rights. To automate the management and control of all user access across the digital lifecycle, the SailPoint solution is supported by the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning. This ensures that each identity always has the right access to perform its tasks.

"Increasingly, cyber attacks use social engineering or identity theft, where trusted identities are faked," explains Alexander Ernst, Director Network & Communication at CANCOM. "SailPoint solutions enable us to provide our customers with secure identity and access management that protects their system from hackers using phishing and spoofing attacks."

The software solution SailPoint IdentityIQ, which offers several optional Identity and Governance Administration (IGA) modules, enables CANCOM to provide its customers with an advanced governance option that significantly reduces the complexity of identity management. It combines governance, provisioning and access management in a unified solution to consistently enforce corporate and security policies as well as role and risk models across all IAM activities. For midmarket customers of the hybrid IT service provider, SailPoint's separate, multi-tenant SaaS solution with cloud architecture called IdentityNow is of interest. It focuses in particular on simpler IGA requirements. As a SaaS solution, the platform can be deployed from the cloud quickly and without the need to purchase, install or maintain additional hardware.

"SailPoint's solutions of IdentityIQ and IdentityNow fit perfectly into our customers' hybrid IT landscape and support the implementation of governance and compliance issues," says Holger Strickling, Senior Solutions Architect for Identity Governance and Administration at CANCOM.

Christina Langfus, Area Vice President DACH at SailPoint, adds: "Identity is the new firewall. We provide our customers with identity security as the foundation for long-term success. The entire SailPoint team in DACH is extremely positive about the partnership with CANCOM. We see CANCOM as an established and experienced partner who can act as a trusted advisor to its customers and help us further expand our market leadership in identity security in 2023."