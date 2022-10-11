Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cancom SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:34 2022-10-11 am EDT
24.92 EUR   -0.95%
05:12aCancom : expands its partner network with leading identity security expert SailPoint
PU
10/05Cancom : and Microsoft present education solutions at the mobile.schule conference in Hanover
PU
09/21CANCOM : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CANCOM : expands its partner network with leading identity security expert SailPoint

10/11/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • CANCOM further extends its portfolio of identity and access management solutions with SailPoint
  • SailPoint uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to support compliance and governance requirements
  • Customers benefit from modular identity management solutions to reduce risk of cyber-attacks

In the wake of the Corona pandemic, many companies are sticking with the home office and continuing to allow their employees to work from home. Especially with the rapid increase in cyber attacks, modern Identity and Access Management (IAM) is an important component to protect companies as well as employees. Through its new partnership with SailPoint, CANCOM is expanding its range of services in the field of identity management, thereby offering its customers solutions for secure access regardless of location.

As one of the leading providers in the field of identity management, SailPoint ensures greater security in complex IT environments and focuses on managing access rights for applications and data - whether on-premises or in the cloud. Organizations thus benefit from easy control of access rights and from a detailed overview of their digital workforce. This allows business departments to track who has what rights. To automate the management and control of all user access across the digital lifecycle, the SailPoint solution is supported by the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning. This ensures that each identity always has the right access to perform its tasks.

"Increasingly, cyber attacks use social engineering or identity theft, where trusted identities are faked," explains Alexander Ernst, Director Network & Communication at CANCOM. "SailPoint solutions enable us to provide our customers with secure identity and access management that protects their system from hackers using phishing and spoofing attacks."

The software solution SailPoint IdentityIQ, which offers several optional Identity and Governance Administration (IGA) modules, enables CANCOM to provide its customers with an advanced governance option that significantly reduces the complexity of identity management. It combines governance, provisioning and access management in a unified solution to consistently enforce corporate and security policies as well as role and risk models across all IAM activities. For midmarket customers of the hybrid IT service provider, SailPoint's separate, multi-tenant SaaS solution with cloud architecture called IdentityNow is of interest. It focuses in particular on simpler IGA requirements. As a SaaS solution, the platform can be deployed from the cloud quickly and without the need to purchase, install or maintain additional hardware.

"SailPoint's solutions of IdentityIQ and IdentityNow fit perfectly into our customers' hybrid IT landscape and support the implementation of governance and compliance issues," says Holger Strickling, Senior Solutions Architect for Identity Governance and Administration at CANCOM.

Christina Langfus, Area Vice President DACH at SailPoint, adds: "Identity is the new firewall. We provide our customers with identity security as the foundation for long-term success. The entire SailPoint team in DACH is extremely positive about the partnership with CANCOM. We see CANCOM as an established and experienced partner who can act as a trusted advisor to its customers and help us further expand our market leadership in identity security in 2023."

Disclaimer

Cancom SE published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANCOM SE
05:12aCancom : expands its partner network with leading identity security expert SailPoint
PU
10/05Cancom : and Microsoft present education solutions at the mobile.schule conference in Hano..
PU
09/21CANCOM : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/20CANCOM : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/19CANCOM : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/19Cancom SE(XTRA:COK) added to Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
09/16Cancom SE(XTRA:COK) dropped from Germany MDAX Index (Performance)
CI
09/01Cancom : GmbH becomes Red Hat Premier Partner
PU
08/31CANCOM : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/17CANCOM : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANCOM SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 342 M 1 301 M 1 301 M
Net income 2022 52,3 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
Net cash 2022 485 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 886 M 859 M 859 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 698
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 25,16 €
Average target price 47,11 €
Spread / Average Target 87,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolf Hotter Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Finance Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Rudiger Rath Chief Operating Officer
Regina Weinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE-57.51%859
ACCENTURE PLC-37.80%163 102
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.58%138 425
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.90%106 349
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.26%94 973
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.52%74 427