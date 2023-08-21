CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Share buyback / 7th interim notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
21.08.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Share buyback / 7th interim notification – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 14 August 2023 up to and including 18 August 2023, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 115,912 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 21 June 2023 and the announcement of 29 June 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 July 2023.
The shares were acquired as follows:
Date
Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)
Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
14.08.2023
30,923
24.5821
15.08.2023
31,670
24.1911
16.08.2023
15,725
23.9103
17.08.2023
20,827
23.9876
18.08.2023
16,767
23.5543
This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 3 July 2023 to 715,506.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2023/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, Germany, 21 August 2023
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
Cancom SE is a German provider of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and services. The Company diversifies its activities into two business segments: Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions business segment comprises CANCOM Pironet AG & Co, Pironet AG and synaix Service GmbH, among others. It mainly comprises the Company's Group cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software and services. The IT Solutions business segment includes CANCOM GmbH, CANCOM ICT Service GmbH and CANCOM SCS GmbH, among others. It offers IT infrastructure and applications support. The range of services provided by the Company's IT Solutions segment includes IT strategy advice, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance, training and other IT services, including operation of entire IT departments. The Company is active primarily in Germany and Austria.