Earnings Call FY.23

28 March 2024

Rüdiger Rath, CEO Thomas Stark, CFO

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of CANCOM may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of revenue, margins or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including any resulting cost savings or revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on CANCOM and its financial performance; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing CANCOM's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by CANCOM's businesses; risks associated with executing CANCOM's strategy; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; the protection of CANCOM's intellectual property assets; the development and transition of new services and the enhancement of existing services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and performance of contracts by CANCOM and its suppliers, customers and partners; the hiring and retention of employees; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; and other risks that are described in CANCOM's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

CANCOM assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

No representation or warranty - whether expressed or implied - is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained therein. Neither the company nor any of its affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this presentation or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase, subscribe for, hold or sell any shares or other securities and neither this presentation nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever

LEGAL NOTICE

Significant Events in FY.23

Group

KBC acquisition starts a new chapter for the CANCOM Group: leading IT service provider with +5,600 employees and strong market presence in all DACH markets.

Revenue

Demand in e-commerce from small and medium-sized clients in industry and public sector muted due to economic environment and federal budget discussion in Germany.

EBITDAEBITDA growth of 10.4 percent to €115.7m driven by successful M+A.

OCFOCF significantly higher at €+94.6m (prior year: €-53.6m).

FINANCIAL RESULTS FY.23

Group: Development driven by M+A.

REVENUE € million

FY.23

EBITDA MARGIN %

FY.22

1.292,9 +17.8% 7.6% 1.522,7 Organic: -5.6% FY.22: 8.1%

EBITDA € million

+10.3%

Organic: -16.1%

Muted demand in e-commerce SMB, strong contribution from M+A.

Segment Germany: Muted demand.

REVENUE € million

FY.23

EBITDA MARGIN %

FY.22

-3.1% 7.1% 1,135.8 1,171.7 Organic: -5.1% FY.22: 7.8%

EBITDA € million

-10.9%

Organic: -15.7%

Service business generates reliable and profitable revenue in difficult environment.

Segment International: Dominated by CANCOM Austria.

REVENUE € million

FY.23

EBITDA MARGIN %

FY.22

121.2

+219.4% 9.0% 386.9 Organic:-21.3% FY.22: 11.5%

EBITDA € million

34.6 +149.3%

Organic: -20.0%

Exceptionally high EBITDA margin of CANCOM Austria for FY.23.

Operating Cash Flow: improvement materializes.

FY.21: 72.3

FY.22: -53.5

FY.23: 94.6

€ million

121.1

116.2

-76.3

NET CASH* € million

213.1

Q4.22: 393.2

Q1.21

Q2.21

Q3.21

Q4.21

Q1.22

Q2.22

Q3.22

Q4.22

Q1.23

Q2.23

Q3.23

Q4.23

Operating Working Capital: improved, providing potential.

OWC* / Revenue 12.9%

Additional upside potential in 2024 and 2025.

* OWC = (Trade account receivables + inventories) - Trade account payables ** Incl. CANCOM Austria Group

CapEx: on target for 2023 - new target for 2024.

FY.21: 33.2

FY.22: 26.5

FY.23: 25.8

€ million

CAPEX / REVENUE %

1.7%

FY.22: 2.0%