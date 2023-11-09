The CANCOM Group (hereinafter referred to as "CANCOM" or "CANCOM Group") is one of the leading providers of IT services and IT infrastructure in Germany and Austria. In addition to its activities in the aforementioned core markets, the Group has subsidiaries or branches in Switzerland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Belgium and the USA.

Structure of the CANCOM Group

The parent company of the CANCOM Group is CANCOM SE, based in Munich, Germany. It performs centralised financing and management functions for the Group companies, i.e. the investments it holds. In addition to the central management and financing activities of the parent company, the operating units are also supported in their daily business operations by centralised departments for purchasing, internal IT, warehousing/logistics, finance, vehicle and travel management, repair/service and human resources ("Central Services") as well as marketing/communication and product management. In addition, the operating units have access to an internal, specialised sales department ("Competence Center") across the entire organisation.

In addition to these centralised functions, CANCOM's operating units are primarily decentralised and operate in units that are primarily structured by region. The organisation comprises the regional units South, Southwest, Central, East, North and West as well as locations in Slovakia, Austria and Belgium. In addition, there are the supra-regional business units Managed Services, Public and eCommerce.

KBC Beteiligungs GmbH, based in Vienna, has been a wholly owned subsidiary of CANCOM SE since 7 June 2023. The subsidiary continues to fulfil the central financing and management functions for the subsidiaries of K-Businesscom AG. The company has branches in Austria and subsidiaries in the Czech Republic, Romania, Switzerland, the USA and Germany.

In its financial reporting, the CANCOM Group uses two segments in addition to the Group as a whole to report on its operating business performance: "Germany" and "International".