Cancom wants to take over Austrian KBC

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Cancom wants to take over KBC Beteiligungs GmbH. The transaction has a total volume of 165 million euros, the IT service provider announced in Munich on Tuesday night. This consists of a cash purchase price of around 58 million euros and a capital increase against contribution in kind with the issue of 3.5 million new Cancom shares to KBC's shareholders. After completion of the transaction, Cancom plans to redeem existing financial liabilities of KBC in the amount of approximately 37 million euros in the short term.

KBC is the parent company of K-Businesscom, reportedly "Austria's leading ICT solutions and services provider." The company reportedly had revenues of just over half a billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 28 million euros in fiscal 2022/23, with 1650 employees.

The current CEO of K-Businesscom AG, Jochen Borenich, is to join Cancom's management board after the transaction is finally completed. Cancom CEO Rüdiger Rath and Cancom CFO Thomas Stark, will take seats on the supervisory board of K-Businesscom AG. The Austrian company's current CEO, Franz Semmernegg, will continue to lead K-Businesscom in his current position.

The closing of the transaction is reportedly still subject to the usual conditions precedent, in particular the approval of the antitrust authorities. Subject to approval, the transaction is expected to close in June 2023./he