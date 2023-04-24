Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cancom SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:20 2023-04-24 am EDT
30.34 EUR   -0.65%
05:59pCancom wants to take over Austrian KBC
DP
05:43pCancom : K-Businesscom becomes part of the CANCOM Group
EQ
05:40pCancom Se : CANCOM SE takes over KBC Beteiligungs GmbH
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cancom wants to take over Austrian KBC

04/24/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Cancom wants to take over KBC Beteiligungs GmbH. The transaction has a total volume of 165 million euros, the IT service provider announced in Munich on Tuesday night. This consists of a cash purchase price of around 58 million euros and a capital increase against contribution in kind with the issue of 3.5 million new Cancom shares to KBC's shareholders. After completion of the transaction, Cancom plans to redeem existing financial liabilities of KBC in the amount of approximately 37 million euros in the short term.

KBC is the parent company of K-Businesscom, reportedly "Austria's leading ICT solutions and services provider." The company reportedly had revenues of just over half a billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 28 million euros in fiscal 2022/23, with 1650 employees.

The current CEO of K-Businesscom AG, Jochen Borenich, is to join Cancom's management board after the transaction is finally completed. Cancom CEO Rüdiger Rath and Cancom CFO Thomas Stark, will take seats on the supervisory board of K-Businesscom AG. The Austrian company's current CEO, Franz Semmernegg, will continue to lead K-Businesscom in his current position.

The closing of the transaction is reportedly still subject to the usual conditions precedent, in particular the approval of the antitrust authorities. Subject to approval, the transaction is expected to close in June 2023./he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANCOM SE -0.65% 30.34 Delayed Quote.11.62%
KBC GROUPE NV -0.27% 65.7 Real-time Quote.9.65%
All news about CANCOM SE
05:59pCancom wants to take over Austrian KBC
DP
05:43pCancom : K-Businesscom becomes part of the CANCOM Group
EQ
05:40pCancom Se : CANCOM SE takes over KBC Beteiligungs GmbH
EQ
04/12Jefferies lowers target for Cancom to 41 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
04/12CANCOM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04/03Deutsche Bank Research lowers Cancom to 'Hold' - Target to 34 euros
DP
04/03CANCOM : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/31CANCOM : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/30Cancom wants to tick off weak previous year - outlook nevertheless disappointing
DP
03/30Jefferies leaves Cancom at 'Buy' - Target 44 euros
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANCOM SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 367 M 1 507 M 1 507 M
Net income 2023 48,8 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net cash 2023 365 M 402 M 402 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 1 073 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 872
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 30,34 €
Average target price 38,56 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudiger Rath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Finance Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kemm Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wild Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE11.62%1 186
ACCENTURE PLC3.56%174 511
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.94%140 948
SIEMENS AG12.34%126 717
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.76%114 050
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.90%89 173
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer