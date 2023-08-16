

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.08.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Stark

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE

b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.6400 EUR 17666.8800 EUR 24.6800 EUR 49.3600 EUR 24.6600 EUR 31589.4600 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.6528 EUR 49305.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

14/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

