DGAP-AFR : CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/29/2021 | 04:09am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-03-29 / 10:07 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021 
Address: https://www.cancom.de/berichte/ 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021 
Address: https://www.cancom.com/reports/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      CANCOM SE 
              Erika-Mann-Straße 69 
              80636 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.cancom.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1179189 2021-03-29

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

