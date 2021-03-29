DGAP-AFR : CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-29 / 10:07 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021 Address: https://www.cancom.de/berichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021 Address: https://www.cancom.com/reports/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: CANCOM SE Erika-Mann-Straße 69 80636 Munich Germany Internet: http://www.cancom.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1179189 2021-03-29

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)