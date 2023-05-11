IT service provider Cancom burdened by restructuring costs and inflation

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - IT service provider Cancom felt the impact of higher costs and expenses for its cost-cutting program in the first quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell by around 9 percent year-on-year to 24.1 million euros, the SDax-listed company announced on Thursday. Higher personnel and operating costs had a negative impact, and around one million euros were also spent on the cost-cutting program that has been initiated. The operating result was weaker than generally expected by experts. Sales, meanwhile, rose by a total of 7 percent to 317.7 million euros, mainly thanks to a good run in consulting and maintenance services. The bottom line was a profit of 10.2 million euros for shareholders, around 10 percent less than a year earlier. CEO Rüdiger Rath confirmed the outlook for the year. "The double-digit growth with support and consulting in the service business makes us confident for the course of the year," he said./men/zb