  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Cancom SE
  News
  7. Summary
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:36:42 2023-05-11 am EDT
30.31 EUR   -4.08%
05:24aIT service provider Cancom burdened by restructuring costs and inflation
DP
04:42aCANCOM : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
02:03aCancom Se : Revenue and gross profit growth in the first quarter
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IT service provider Cancom burdened by restructuring costs and inflation

05/11/2023 | 05:24am EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - IT service provider Cancom felt the impact of higher costs and expenses for its cost-cutting program in the first quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell by around 9 percent year-on-year to 24.1 million euros, the SDax-listed company announced on Thursday. Higher personnel and operating costs had a negative impact, and around one million euros were also spent on the cost-cutting program that has been initiated. The operating result was weaker than generally expected by experts. Sales, meanwhile, rose by a total of 7 percent to 317.7 million euros, mainly thanks to a good run in consulting and maintenance services. The bottom line was a profit of 10.2 million euros for shareholders, around 10 percent less than a year earlier. CEO Rüdiger Rath confirmed the outlook for the year. "The double-digit growth with support and consulting in the service business makes us confident for the course of the year," he said./men/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANCOM SE -4.30% 30.2 Delayed Quote.15.50%
SDAX -0.88% 13613.75 Delayed Quote.15.15%
Analyst Recommendations on CANCOM SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 409 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
Net income 2023 48,0 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net cash 2023 306 M 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 3,27%
Capitalization 1 117 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 872
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31,60 €
Average target price 38,06 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rüdiger Rath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stark Finance Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kemm Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wild Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANCOM SE15.50%1 226
ACCENTURE PLC0.77%169 813
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.92%146 755
SIEMENS AG15.06%129 765
IBM-14.00%110 800
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.55%88 826
