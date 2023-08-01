MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - IT services provider Cancom is bracing itself for further challenges in the rest of the year after a difficult second quarter. As a result, management cut its previous annual targets, which it had only raised at the end of May following the acquisition of Austria's KBC. In 2023, sales are now expected to be between 1.52 and 1.58 billion euros, the SDax-listed company announced in Munich on Tuesday. Most recently, the group's management had still targeted 1.63 to 1.7 billion euros. The Cancom share price fell by 4.6 percent following the published forecast cut.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) are also likely to be worse than expected. Instead of 131 to 141 million euros, Group management now expects an operating profit of 116 to 126 million euros.

Based on preliminary figures, sales in the second quarter, excluding acquisitions, fell by almost 6 percent to just under 282 million euros. Of this, 12.8 million euros remained as operating profit (Ebitda). In the previous year, Cancom had reported almost double that amount. The board of management plans to publish the complete set of figures on August 10./ngu/he