The image processing specialist Stemmer Imaging is to be sold to a financial investor for up to 312 million euros.

The US mid-market investor MiddleGround Capital has already secured 77.7 percent of the shares from Stemmer's major shareholder Primepulse and other shareholders, as the company announced on Monday in Puchheim near Munich. Primepulse is backed by the founders of Munich-based IT service provider Cancom. Stemmer Imaging was floated on the stock exchange in 2018 at an issue price of 36 euros per share; the investor from Lexington in the US state is now offering 48 euros. This is almost 52 percent more than the closing price of 31.60 euros on Friday. Following the takeover, Stemmer is to be delisted from the stock exchange.

"We are convinced of companies that benefit from the tailwind of Industry 4.0," said MiddleGround's Head of Europe Alex van der Have. Stemmer has "potential for accelerated growth, both in existing and new markets". Stemmer CEO Arne Dehn welcomed the takeover: "MiddleGround understands what is important for the business and can support Stemmer in its growth strategy. Primepulse intends to sell the majority of its Stemmer shares and exchange a portion for shares in Middleground.

