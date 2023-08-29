FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts' reassessments by investment bank Jefferies had a stronger impact on three German stocks from the second and third tier of the stock exchange on Tuesday. Cancom and Compugroup lost 1.8 and 2.3 percent respectively in Tradegate trading compared to the Xetra close after downgrades to "Hold". This was contrasted by shares in Encavis, which were recommended as a buy and subsequently rose by 2.7 percent compared with their Xetra closing price.

The recommendations came from a study in which analyst Martin Comtesse reviewed his favorites in the sector of smaller and mid-cap European companies. He said valuations of such stocks are near historic lows, but there are signs of improvement at the start of the third quarter.

On Encavis, he wrote that given the share price decline, the market has now largely factored in the return to more normal electricity price levels and is now likely to focus on fundamental opportunities.

On Cancom, on the other hand, he misses impulses for a rising share price in the medium term, although the papers did not appear expensive. In his eyes, Compugroup could miss its own medium-term targets in the current year./tih/mis

