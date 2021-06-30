PRESS RELEASE : CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions

DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions 2021-06-30 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions - Dividend proposal of EUR 0.75 per share approved - New remuneration system for the Executive Board approved Munich, 30 June 2020 - The virtual Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE on 29 June 2021 approved all the proposed resolutions on the agenda with a large majority. The proposed significant increase in the dividend from EUR 0.50 to EUR 0.75 per share was approved. The shareholders also approved the compensation system presented for new Executive Board contracts to be concluded by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting also confirmed the compensation system for the Supervisory Board. In the other items on the agenda, the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2020 fiscal year were approved by a large majority in each case. The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG as auditors for the current fiscal year. As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting was held as a virtual meeting without the presence of shareholders due to existing restrictions. Around 69 percent of the voting capital exercised their voting rights. In his speech, CANCOM CEO Rudolf Hotter gave a positive review of the 2020 financial year and looked to the future with optimism in view of the digitalization push in business and society. In doing so, he confirmed the forecast for the current financial year as last published in the interim statement for the 1st quarter of 2021. About CANCOM As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source. The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings. With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the internationally active CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain, and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Rudolf Hotter (CEO), and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual revenue of around EUR 1.3 billion and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105). Data protection notification You are receiving this invitation because you are included in the CANCOM investor information e-mail distribution list. You have been included as you have indicated in the past to be informed about company news. For this reason CANCOM stores and processes personal data like name and e-mail address to be able to provide to you this service. CANCOM stores and uses this data solely to obtain information about the development of the shareholder communication and to be able to contact investors as part of the investor relations activities. General information on the use of data by CANCOM CANCOM will not pass on personal data obtained in the course of investor relations activities to third parties without the express consent of the person concerned. The only exception to this rule is that CANCOM receives a request for data transmission from competent authorities such as the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: CANCOM SE Erika-Mann-Straße 69 80636 Munich Germany ISIN: DE0005419105 WKN: 541910 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

