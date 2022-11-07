Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cancom SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:19 2022-11-07 pm EST
26.34 EUR   +2.49%
26.34 EUR   +2.49%
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/03CANCOM : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
11/01CANCOM : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
PVR: CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/07/2022 | 12:02pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.11.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: CANCOM SE
Street: Erika-Mann-Straße 69
Postal code: 80636
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to crossing of threshold by a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz SE
City of registered office, country: Munich, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.67 % 0.00 % 6.67 % 35,371,850
Previous notification 6.64 % 0 % 6.64 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005419105 0 2,359,110 0.00 % 6.67 %
Total 2,359,110 6.67 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft 4.98 % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Holding France SAS % % %
Allianz France S.A. % % %
Allianz Vie S.A. % % %
Generation Vie S.A. % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The majority of the holdings included in this notification are managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The holdings of Allianz Global Investors GmbH subject to notification result from the voting rights notification published on 11 February 2021, which remains unaffected by the present voting rights notification. 

Date
07 Nov 2022


07.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1480689  07.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1480689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
