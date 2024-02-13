By Colin Kellaher

Candel Therapeutics has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration fast-track designation for its CAN-3110 drug candidate in an aggressive brain tumor.

The Needham, Mass., clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday said the designation covers CAN-3110 for the treatment of patients with recurrent high-grade glioma to improve overall survival.

The FDA's fast-track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of treatments for serious or potentially life-threatening illnesses with high unmet medical needs.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-24 0803ET