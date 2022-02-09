Candel Therapeutics : Appoints Dr. Francesca Barone as Chief Scientific Officer - Form 8-K

"Having observed firsthand the fundamental immune activation that our clinical candidates elicit, I am optimistic about the potential of these investigational medicines," said Dr. Barone. "I continue to be astonished by the oncolytic viral immunotherapy ability to induce specific and powerful immune responses against injected tumors and uninjected metastases. I look forward to my continued work with the entire Candel team to bring important new treatment options to patients with cancer."

"Francesca's extensive experience in immunology and experimental medicine have already proven extraordinarily valuable to the Candel team," said Paul Peter Tak M.D., Ph.D., FMedSci, President and CEO of Candel. "As a fellow immunologist, we both share an abiding passion for leveraging the immune system to battle cancer. I look forward to her continued leadership as we advance Candel Therapeutics' investigational immunotherapies in clinical development, supported by cutting-edge immunological research."

Dr. Barone brings more than 20 years of experience in immunology, experimental medicine, and innovative drug development to help bring important new therapeutics to the clinic. Dr. Barone was previously Candel's Vice President, Head of Research having joined the company in November 2020.Prior to Candel, Dr. Barone was Head of Experimental Medicine at Kintai Therapeutics and Senda Biosciences, two Flagship Pioneering companies. Before moving to industry, Dr. Barone was a Rheumatology Consultant and Associate Professor (Reader) at University of Birmingham. Dr. Barone obtained her M.D. at the University of Rome, Sapienza, and her Ph.D. in immunology at King's College in London.

Candel is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping patients fight cancer with oncolytic viral immunotherapies. Candel's engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens while creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. Candel has established two oncolytic viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) constructs, respectively. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform and CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform. The enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform is based on Candel's HSV technology.

