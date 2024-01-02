Tipping the balance in favor of the immune system to fight cancer
Candel at a glance
Industry leader in the development of multimodal immunotherapies for patients living with cancer
o enLIGHTENTM Discovery Platform Based on Advanced Analytics and HSV Technology
• Validating partnership with UPenn Center for Cellular Immunotherapies focused on combination with CAR-Ts in solid tumors
- Alpha-201-macro1,first experimental viral immunotherapy agent developed by the enLIGHTENTM advanced analytics suite,
showed monotherapy activity in preclinical model of breast cancer
- New data for the second drug candidate (Q3 2024)
- CAN-3110:Oncolytic Virus with Tumor-Specificity
•
•
•
•
Engineered, replication-competent HSV designed for tumor-specificity Publication in Nature
Opportunity for creation of "pipeline in a product" by expansion into indications beyond brain cancers
Clinical and immunological biomarker data on Arm C, evaluating repeat dosing regimen of CAN-3110 (Q2 2024)
- CAN-2409:Off-the-Shelf Therapy, Individualized Cancer Response
- Engineered, replication-defective adenoviral gene construct encoding herpes simplex virus (HSV)-thymidine kinase
- "Pipeline in a product" strategy advancing multiple programs in several large indications
- Established proof of mechanism in patients in each indication currently under evaluation
- Numerous upcoming catalysts:
- Topline phase 2 OS data in NSCLC (Q2 2024)
- Updated overall survival based on interim analysis of randomized, open label phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (Q2 2024)
- Topline phase 2b (Active Surveillance) and phase 3 (Intermediate/High Risk) Prostate Cancer clinical data (Q4 2024)
Leadership team with decades of experience in oncology, immunology and drug development
Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci
Charles Schoch, MBA, MSA, CPA
President & Chief Executive Officer
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Barone, MD, PhD
Garrett Nichols, MD, MS
Chief Scientific Officer
Chief Medical Officer
Seshu Tyagarajan, PhD, RAC
Susan Stewart, JD
Chief Technical and Development Officer
Chief Regulatory Officer
Research Advisory Board of premier thought leaders
James Allison, Ph.D.
Chair of the Department of Immunology MD Anderson Cancer Center
Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Research 2018 Nobel Recipient
Edward Benz, M.D.
President and CEO Emeritus
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Henry Brem, M.D.
Director, Department of Neurosurgery
Professor of Neurosurgery
Johns Hopkins University
Roy Herbst, M.D., Ph.D.
Chief of Medical Oncology
Yale Cancer Center
Philip Kantoff, M.D.
Former Chair, Department of Medicine Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Gary Nabel, M.D., Ph.D.
Chief Innovation Officer of OPKO and
President/CEO of ModeX Therapeutics
Former CSO Sanofi
Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D.
Professor of Genitourinary Medical Oncology
and Immunology
MD Anderson Cancer Center
Pipeline focused on value creation
PROGRAM
INDICATION
PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
HSV Platform
enLIGHTEN™
Solid Tumors
Discovery
Programs
CAN-3110
Recurrent High-Grade Glioma
Brain Cancer
Adenovirus Platform
Localized, Intermediate/High
Risk,
CAN-2409
Special Protocol Assessment
(FDA)
Prostate Cancer
Active Surveillance
CAN-2409
NSCLC + PD-1/PD-(L)1,
Lung Cancer
Fast Track Designation (FDA)
CAN-2409
Borderline Resectable
Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma,
Pancreatic Cancer
Fast Track Designation (FDA)
enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform
A systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics
Candel's multimodal approach to overcome immunotherapy resistance and failure
Immunotherapy treatment failure arises from heterogeneous mechanisms present in diverse tumor
microenvironments (TME) that are inadequately addressed by single-target therapies
Carter EP et al. Trends Cancer 2021;7:1033-1046
Candel's multimodal approach: novel class of multimodal immunotherapies designed to target the heterogeneous mechanisms in the TME and overcome therapy resistance
7
The enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform
Deconvolution of human
In silico selection and
tumor microenvironment
prioritization of multimodal
properties
payloads for programmable
medicines
enLIGHTEN™
Advanced
Analytics
Design of experimental medicine clinical trials
Integration into proprietary suite of
delivery agents
(replication competent and defective HSVs,
re-targeted vectors, other vectors, etc. )
The first systematic, iterative data driven discovery platform leveraging human biology and
advanced analytics to create new immunotherapies for therapy resistant solid tumors
Diers A et al. SITC 2023 Abstract 1348
Application of enLIGHTEN™ Advanced Analytics to the Pan-Cancer Atlas
Tumor type
TME properties
Survival curves for BRCA* property NK-T cells
Survival probability
Time (days)
Define TME property-to-survival
associations
* BRCA: invasive breast cancer
