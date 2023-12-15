Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Departure of Chief Financial Officer

On December 11, 2023, Jason A. Amello notified Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") of his decision to resign from his position as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, effective January 12, 2024, to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Amello's resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company's independent auditors or any member of the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, practices, accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or internal controls. Mr. Amello will remain an advisor to the Company in order to support the transition of his responsibilities.

Effective upon Mr. Amello's cessation of service as Chief Financial Officer, the Company intends to appoint Charles Schoch, the Company's current Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer, principal financial and principal accounting officer while the Company engages in a search for a permanent replacement for Mr. Amello.