Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Candel Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CADL   US1374041093

CANDEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CADL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
1.740 USD   +6.10%
05:56pCandel Therapeutics : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
05:04pCandel Therapeutics, Inc. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02Candel Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at ASGCT and ASCO
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Candel Therapeutics : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 8, 2023

CANDEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

001-40629

52-2214851

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

117 Kendrick St., Suite 450

Needham, MA

02494

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (617) 916-5445

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share

CADL

The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations

On May 8, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") set Wednesday, June 28, 2023 as the date of its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting"). The Board has established Friday, May 19, 2023 as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2023 Annual Meeting. All other relevant information concerning the 2023 Annual Meeting will be included in the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting proxy statement, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and become available to the Company's stockholders at a later date.

The date of the 2023 Annual Meeting will be more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Accordingly, the deadline for submission of proposals by stockholders for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials ("Stockholder Notice") in accordance with Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the Company's amended and restated bylaws (the "Bylaws"), will be 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 19, 2023. Any Stockholder Notice must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Exchange Act in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting. Any Stockholder Notice must comply with the specific requirements set forth in the Bylaws in order to be considered at the 2023 Annual Meeting. Any such proposal shall be mailed to: 117 Kendrick St., Suite 450 Needham, MA, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

In addition, to comply with the universal proxy rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than our nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

Number

Description

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc.

Date: May 9, 2023

By:

/s/ Paul Peter Tak

Paul Peter Tak, M.D., Ph.D., FMedSci

President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Candel Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CANDEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:56pCandel Therapeutics : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
05:04pCandel Therapeutics, Inc. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/02Candel Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at ASGCT and ASCO
GL
04/17Candel's Shares Surge After Securing US FDA's Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 in No..
MT
04/17Candel Therapeutics Secures FDA's Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 in Non-Small Cell..
MT
04/17Candel Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
04/17Candel Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for CAN-2409 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
DJ
04/17Candel Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 in Non-Small Cell ..
GL
04/17Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 in Non-Small..
CI
03/31Credit Suisse Trims Candel Therapeutics' Price Target to $7 From $8, Updates Model to R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANDEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,06 M - -
Net income 2023 -49,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,93x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47,4 M 47,4 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -1 033x
EV / Sales 2024 -1 418x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart CANDEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,74 $
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 403%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul-Peter Tak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Amello Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul B. Manning Chairman
Francesca Barone Chief Scientific Officer
Seshu Tyagarajan Chief Technical & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANDEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.-8.38%47
MODERNA, INC.-26.65%50 224
LONZA GROUP AG27.61%48 292
SEAGEN INC.54.25%37 169
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.36%35 221
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-10.77%26 145
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer