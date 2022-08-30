Candelaria Mining : Annual FS April 30, 2022

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Candelaria Mining Corp (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at April 30, 2022, and April 30, 2021 and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of change in shareholders' equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $10,675,000 for the year ended April 30, 2022. As at April 30, 2022, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $58,454,000. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information other than the consolidated financial statements and auditor's report thereon

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with