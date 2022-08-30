Log in
    CAND   CA13740R2072

CANDELARIA MINING CORP.

(CAND)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:02 2022-08-30 am EDT
0.0900 CAD   -5.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Candelaria Mining : Annual FS April 30, 2022

08/30/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Candelaria Mining Corp.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the years ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of

Candelaria Mining Corp.

Opinion

Grant Thornton LLP

333 Seymour Street

Suite 1600

Vancouver, BC

V6B 0A4

T +1 604 687 2711{

F +1 604 685 6569

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Candelaria Mining Corp (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at April 30, 2022, and April 30, 2021 and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of change in shareholders' equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $10,675,000 for the year ended April 30, 2022. As at April 30, 2022, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $58,454,000. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information other than the consolidated financial statements and auditor's report thereon

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with

Audit | Tax | Advisory

1

© Grant Thornton LLP. A Canadian Member of Grant Thornton International Ltd

the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Audit | Tax | Advisory

2

© Grant Thornton LLP. A Canadian Member of Grant Thornton International Ltd

  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Robert J. Riecken.

Vancouver, Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants

August 29, 2022

Audit | Tax | Advisory

3

© Grant Thornton LLP. A Canadian Member of Grant Thornton International Ltd

Candelaria Mining Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where indicated)

Note

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

$

3,804

$

756

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

4,5

532

104

Total current assets

4,336

860

Other receivables - non-current

4,5

1,633

1,839

Equipment

6

479

270

Deposit - non-current

6

1,087

1,087

Deferred charges - Debenture

8

-

5,261

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

9,254

8,965

Total assets

$

16,789

$

18,282

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,15

$

1,060

$

1,794

Caballo Blanco Acquisition Payable

5,7(b)

959

921

Total current liabilities

$

2,019

$

2,715

Debenture

8

1,367

990

Caballo Blanco Acquisition Payable - non-current

7(b)

471

400

Total liabilities

$

3,857

$

4,105

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

60,919

51,807

Reserves

10,467

10,149

Deficit

(58,454)

(47,779)

12,932

14,177

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

16,789

$

18,282

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors

___________"Ramon Perez"_____________Director

_________"Matthew Roma"__________Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Candelaria Mining Corp. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 20:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
