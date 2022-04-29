NEWS RELEASE

Candente Copper Organiza Préstamo Puente

Vancouver, British Columbia, 29 de abril de 2022. Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT, US:CCOUF) ("Candente Copper" or "la Compañía") se complace en informar que la Compañía ha concertado un préstamo puente por un monto total de capital de CDN $ 1 millón de un inversionista individual independiente (el "Prestamista") por un plazo de doce meses al 10% para ser reembolsado al vencimiento.

"Este préstamo puente se organizó para dar tiempo suficiente para explorar varias opciones de financiamiento que se le han presentado a la Compañía. En el transcurso de las próximas semanas, Candente Copper y sus asesores analizarán y evaluarán las ofertas de financiamiento recibidas hasta la fecha", afirma Joanne Freeze, presidenta y directora general de la Compañía. "Los resultados de la Evaluación Económica Preliminar publicada recientemente han generado varias opciones de financiamiento que permitirán aún más eliminar los riesgos del Proyecto Cañariaco en Perú mediante el avance de los estudios ambientales y de ingeniería y la perforación adicional, todo lo cual conducirá a la publicación de un estudio de factibilidad."

Acerca de Candente Copper

El Proyecto insignia de la Compañía es Cañariaco, dentro del cual Cañariaco Norte, es el décimo recurso de cobre en etapa tardía más grande del mundo y el sexto más alto en ley (RFC Ambrian, Diciembre 2021 y Haywood, Diciembre 2021). Además de Cañariaco Norte, el Proyecto Cañariaco incluye el depósito Cañariaco Sur y el prospecto Quebrada Verde, todos dentro de una tendencia NE-SO de 4 km en el prolífico distrito minero del norte del Perú.

La compañía se complace en tener ahora a Cañariaco Norte incluido en 4 informes de investigación que comparan varios proyectos mundiales de cobre. RFC Ambrian: Cañariaco Norte en el top 10 de 23 proyectos con potencial para integrar fusiones y adquisiciones de terceros (Diciembre de 2021); Haywood: Cañariaco Norte es uno de los 18 yacimientos seleccionados como susceptibles de ser considerados por las grandes empresas que buscan adquirir (Diciembre de 2021); Deutsche Bank: Cañariaco Norte identificado como uno de los 3 proyectos necesarios para cubrir la próxima brecha oferta-demanda de cobre (Febrero de 2021); Goldman Sachs: Cañariaco Norte identificado con precio incentivo del cobre en el cuartil más bajo de los 84 principales proyectos de cobre a nivel mundial (Octubre de 2018).

Joanne Freeze, P.Geo., Presidenta, CEO, Directora es la Persona Calificada según lo define el Instrumento Nacional 43-101 para los proyectos discutidos anteriormente. Ella ha revisado y aprobado el contenido de este comunicado.

En representación del Directorio de Candente Copper Corp.

"Joanne C. Freeze" P.Geo., Presidenta, CEO y Directora

Para más información póngase en contacto con: Jonathan Paterson

info@candentecopper.comwww.candentecopper.com

