Candente Copper : announces Election of Directors and Voting Results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

NEWS RELEASE

Candente Copper Corp. announces Election of Directors and Voting Results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 18th, 2020 Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente" or the "Company") is pleasedto announce the votingresultsfor its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held Thursday, September 17th, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

total of 34,206,593 common shares, representing 14.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting and all motions put forward were passed.

The following sets forth a summary of the voting results:

Number of Directors

Determining the number of Directors at six (6).

Votes For: 89.75 % Votes Against: 10.25 %

Election of Directors

Determining the Directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Votes For Votes Withheld Joanne C. Freeze 98.94% 1.06% Sean I. Waller 94.81% 5.19% Giulio Bonifacio 94.95% 5.05% George Elliott 84.98% 15.02% Andres J. Milla 84.98% 15.02% Agustin Pichot 84.98% 15.02%

Appointment of Auditor

Appointing Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors.

Votes For: 96.76 % Votes Withheld: 3.24 %

Approval of Unallocated Options, Rights and Other Entitlements under Option PlanApproving, all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Company's Stock

Option Plan. Votes For: 88.95 % Votes Against: 11.05 %

1