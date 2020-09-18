Log in
Candente Copper : announces Election of Directors and Voting Results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

09/18/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Candente Copper Corp. announces Election of Directors and Voting Results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 18th, 2020 Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente" or the "Company") is pleasedto announce the votingresultsfor its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held Thursday, September 17th, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

  1. total of 34,206,593 common shares, representing 14.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting and all motions put forward were passed.

The following sets forth a summary of the voting results:

Number of Directors

Determining the number of Directors at six (6).

Votes For:

89.75 %

Votes Against:

10.25 %

Election of Directors

Determining the Directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Votes For

Votes

Withheld

Joanne C. Freeze

98.94%

1.06%

Sean I. Waller

94.81%

5.19%

Giulio Bonifacio

94.95%

5.05%

George Elliott

84.98%

15.02%

Andres J. Milla

84.98%

15.02%

Agustin Pichot

84.98%

15.02%

Appointment of Auditor

Appointing Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors.

Votes For:

96.76 %

Votes Withheld:

3.24 %

Approval of Unallocated Options, Rights and Other Entitlements under Option PlanApproving, all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Company's Stock

Option Plan.

Votes For:

88.95 %

Votes Against:

11.05 %

1

Shareholders Rights Plan

Confirming the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement.

Votes For:

99.32 %

Votes Against:

0.68 %

Other Matters

Approving, other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Votes For:

89.64 %

Votes Against:

10.36 %

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit andQuebradaVerde prospect, which all occur within a 5 km long structural setting. The Cañariaco project is located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., President and CEO, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. She have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward- looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

"Joanne C. Freeze" P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

___________________________________

For further information please contact:

"Joanne C. Freeze" P.Geo. President, CEO and Director Tel +1 604-689-1957 info@candentecopper.com www.candentecopper.com

NR-123

2

Disclaimer

Candente Copper Corp. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 17:24:01 UTC
