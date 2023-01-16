Advanced search
    522292   INE713D01055

CANDOUR TECHTEX LIMITED

(522292)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
46.35 INR   -0.11%
07:00aCandour Techtex : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015
PU
2022Candour Techtex : Updates
PU
2022Candour Techtex Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Candour Techtex : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015

01/16/2023 | 07:00am EST
Candour Techtex Limited (CANDOUR)B roadcast Date And Time : 16/01/2023 17:18:01 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 Description :

Candour Techtex Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 11:59:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 742 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2022 17,5 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net Debt 2022 14,9 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 785 M 9,66 M 9,66 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 41,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jayesh Ramnilklal Mehta Chairman
Shailesh Pandurang Sankav Chief Financial Officer
Kirti Pathak Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bharat Sugnomal Bhatia Independent Non-Executive Director
Rameshchand Garg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANDOUR TECHTEX LIMITED-6.55%10
NORDSON CORPORATION2.57%13 937
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.49%11 023
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.6.98%10 051
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA12.52%5 565
VALMET OYJ10.25%5 528