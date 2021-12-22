Candy Club : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CLB
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CANDY CLUB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 22, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unlisted Option exercise price $0.125 expiring
2,080,000
22/12/2021
to be confirmed
22/12/2025
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CANDY CLUB HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
629598778
1.3
ASX issuer code
CLB
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Part 2 - Issue details
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unlisted Option exercise price $0.125 expiring 22/12/2025
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
22/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.12500000
22/12/2025
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
For
company option
Other
Description
Ordinary fully paid shares (CLB)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2995-02093844-3A514283?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,080,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
