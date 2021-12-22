Log in
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Candy Club : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CLB

12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CANDY CLUB HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted Option exercise price $0.125 expiring

2,080,000

22/12/2021

to be confirmed

22/12/2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CANDY CLUB HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

629598778

1.3

ASX issuer code

CLB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Option exercise price $0.125 expiring 22/12/2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.12500000

22/12/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

Ordinary fully paid shares (CLB)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2995-02093844-3A514283?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,080,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,67 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,54 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,3 M 24,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart CANDY CLUB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Candy Club Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith Cohn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Baillieu Chairman
Chi Kan Tang Non-Executive Director
Andrew Clark Non-Executive Director
Iain Martin Shovlin Board Member
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANDY CLUB HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.11%24
NESTLÉ S.A.22.06%380 493
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.79%90 366
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.85%52 278
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.76%43 172
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.29%41 060