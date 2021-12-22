Candy Club : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CLB

For personal use only

Entity name

CANDY CLUB HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Unlisted Option exercise price $0.125 expiring 2,080,000 22/12/2021 to be confirmed 22/12/2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement