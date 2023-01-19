Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canfor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFP   CA1375761048

CANFOR CORPORATION

(CFP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:49:30 2023-01-19 pm EST
21.14 CAD   -3.56%
01/12Canfor Pulp Falls Near 10% as Permanently Closing Pulp Line at Prince George Pulp and Paper Mill
MT
01/12Canfor Pulp Says to Permanently Close Pulp Line at Prince George Pulp and Paper Mill
MT
01/11Canfor : Raymond James Building Materials & Homebuilding Forum
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canfor : CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

01/19/2023 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Canfor Corporation

January 2023

CIBC Western Institutional

Investor Conference

Pat Elliott

Dan Barwin

CFO & SVP, Sustainability

Director, Corporate Finance

The presentation and answers to questions today contain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could have a material impact on any future oriented statements made herein include, but are not limited to: general economic, market and business conditions, product selling prices, raw material and operating costs, foreign exchange rates, interest rates, changes in law and public policy, the outcome of trade disputes, and opportunities available to or pursued by the Company.

For further details on these factors and our assumptions and applicable risks and uncertainties, please refer to Canfor Corporation's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 available at www.canfor.com or www.sedar.com.

2

Company Overview

  • Global leader in the manufacturing of sustainable forest products
  • Geographic and product diversification supporting earnings through the cycle
  • Well positioned for further growth

Lumber

Pulp & Paper

38 Sawmills*

4 Pulp Mills

7.6 BBF Annual Capacity*

1M tonnes of Northern

Global platform

Softwood Kraft

Worlds Largest Softwood

Integrated Paper Machine

Lumber Producer

High-value product focus

Saw mill

Pulp mill

Other Operations

16 Value-Added Facilities

Pellet Plants

Glulam

Green Energy

Packaging

Modular Housing

3

3

*Includes Greenfield Saw mill in Louisiana (250 MMfbm, 2023), organic grow th in Arkansas (115 MMfbm, 2024), Greenfield saw mill in Alabama (net increase of 130 MMfbm, 2024)

Our people and communities thrive because we are focused on inclusion, equity and wellness everyday.

Our

Sustainability

Approach

Safety, Health & Wellness

We're committed to a

zero-incident workplace and supporting the health and wellness of our people.

Indigenous

Inclusion

Human

Community

Relations

& Diversity

Rights

Engagement

We aspire to be a partner of

We will foster a more

We are committed to

We will be an active

choice for Indigenous

inclusive and equitable

respecting human rights

corporate citizen

Peoples, a privilege afforded

culture and increase

across our company,

focused on supporting

by fostering strong

the diversity in our

value chain and with

education, community,

relationships and deeply

respecting Indigenous

workforce.

stakeholders & partners

sustainability and

histories, cultures, values,

in our communities.

health initiatives.

and beliefs.

Our vision is to create a future as sustainable as the forests.

We begin with a deep respect for the people our business touches, the products we create and the planet we rely on to thrive. When we enable sustainability through these pillars, we position ourselves for long-term growth and impact.

Our practices and products play an integral role

in helping to protect the planet and mitigate climate change.

Sustainable

Climate

Air

Water

Forestry

Change

Quality

Management

We are committed to

We are committed to

We will continuously

We will continuously

practicing world class

playing a leading role

improve emissions

improve and achieve full

sustainable forestry that

in the transition to a

management and

compliance for water

will result in resilient,

low-carbon economy.

achieve full regulation

usage and discharge.

productive and

compliance.

biodiverse forests.

Our products are sustainable because our manufacturing and supply chain is optimized for responsible resource use.

Supply Chain

Energy

Waste & Residuals

Management

Management

Management

We are committed

We will decrease the

We will optimize fiber

https://sustainability.canfor.com/

to embedding

energy intensity of the

utilization and minimize

sustainability

manufacturing

landfill waste.

throughout our

process and continue

supply chain.

to generate surplus

4

clean energy.

Our Climate Ambition

As we make progress on our climate journey, we will continue to explore opportunities to reduce carbon emissions across our value chain

Reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 carbon emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2020 base year

Measure our scope 3 emissions and establish a science-based reduction target by 2024

We plan to invest at least $250 million in carbon reduction projects across our business by 2030

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canfor Corporation published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 17:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CANFOR CORPORATION
01/12Canfor Pulp Falls Near 10% as Permanently Closing Pulp Line at Prince George Pulp and P..
MT
01/12Canfor Pulp Says to Permanently Close Pulp Line at Prince George Pulp and Paper Mill
MT
01/11Canfor : Raymond James Building Materials & Homebuilding Forum
PU
01/10RBC Capital Markets Names Top Ideas In Paper, Forest Products Sector
MT
01/04Canfor extending temporary sawmill curtailments in B.C.
AQ
01/04Canfor Corp. Extending Temporary Curtailments in British Columbia
MT
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
01/03Canfor Extending Temporary Curtailments in B.C.
AQ
01/03Canfor Extending Temporary Curtailments in B.C
CI
2022North American Morning Briefing: Futures Waver -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANFOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 401 M 5 510 M 5 510 M
Net income 2022 973 M 725 M 725 M
Net cash 2022 1 196 M 890 M 890 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 686 M 1 999 M 1 999 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 7 391
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart CANFOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canfor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANFOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,92 CAD
Average target price 30,77 CAD
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald B. Kayne President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick A. J. Elliott Chief Financial Officer
John Russell Baird Chairman
Kevin Paul Horsnell Vice President-Operations
Glen David Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANFOR CORPORATION2.86%1 999
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.7.80%5 263
ENVIVA INC.-8.85%3 233
GROUP OF COMPANIES SEGEZHA0.00%1 848
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.46%465
TA ANN HOLDINGS-7.41%363