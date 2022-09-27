Canfor : TD Securities Paper and Forest Products Conference
09/27/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
Canfor Corporation
September 28, 2022
TD Securities Paper and Forest
Products Conference
Pat Elliott
Dan Barwin
CFO & SVP, Sustainability
Director, Corporate Finance
The presentation and answers to questions today contain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could have a material impact on any future oriented statements made herein include, but are not limited to: general economic, market and business conditions, product selling prices, raw material and operating costs, foreign exchange rates, interest rates, changes in law and public policy, the outcome of trade disputes, and opportunities available to or pursued by the Company.
For further details on these factors and our assumptions and applicable risks and uncertainties, please refer to Canfor Corporation's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 available at www.canfor.com or www.sedar.com.
2
Company Overview
Global leader in the manufacturing of sustainable forest products
Geographic and product diversification supporting earnings through the cycle
Well positioned for further growth
Lumber
Pulp & Paper
38 Sawmills*
4 Pulp Mills
7.6 BBF Annual Capacity*
1M tonnes of Northern
Global platform
Softwood Kraft
Worlds Largest Softwood
Integrated Paper Machine
Lumber Producer
High-value product focus
Saw mill
Pulp mill
Other Operations
16 Value-Added Facilities
Pellet Plants
Glulam
Green Energy
Packaging
Modular Housing
3
3
*Includes Greenfield Saw mill in Louisiana (250 MMfbm, 2023), organic grow th in Arkansas (115 MMfbm, 2024), Greenfield saw mill in Alabama (net increase of 130 MMfbm, 2024)
Our people and communities thrive because we are focused on inclusion, equity and wellness everyday.
Our
Sustainability
Approach
Safety, Health & Wellness
We're committed to a
zero-incident workplace and supporting the health and wellness of our people.
Indigenous
Inclusion
Human
Community
Relations
& Diversity
Rights
Engagement
We aspire to be a partner of
We will foster a more
We are committed to
We will be an active
choice for Indigenous
inclusive and equitable
respecting human rights
corporate citizen
Peoples, a privilege afforded
culture and increase
across our company,
focused on supporting
by fostering strong
the diversity in our
value chain and with
education, community,
relationships and deeply
respecting Indigenous
workforce.
stakeholders & partners
sustainability and
histories, cultures, values,
in our communities.
health initiatives.
and beliefs.
Our vision is to create a future as sustainable as the forests.
We begin with a deep respect for the people our business touches, the products we create and the planet we rely on to thrive. When we enable sustainability through these pillars, we position ourselves for long-term growth and impact.
Our practices and products play an integral role
in helping to protect the planet and mitigate climate change.
Sustainable
Climate
Air
Water
Forestry
Change
Quality
Management
We are committed to
We are committed to
We will continuously
We will continuously
practicing world class
playing a leading role
improve emissions
improve and achieve full
sustainable forestry that
in the transition to a
management and
compliance for water
will result in resilient,
low-carbon economy.
achieve full regulation
usage and discharge.
productive and
compliance.
biodiverse forests.
Our products are sustainable because our manufacturing and supply chain is optimized for responsible resource use.
Canfor Corporation published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 21:15:06 UTC.