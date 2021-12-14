Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canfor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFP   CA1375761048

CANFOR CORPORATION

(CFP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lumber price surge sparked by British Columbia floods likely to fuel more M&A

12/14/2021 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads logs at the Murray Brothers Lumber Company in Madawaska

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Unprecedented transportation disruptions caused by floods in British Columbia have sent lumber prices soaring, boosting revenues for many North American producers but piling fresh pressure on sawmills in the province that are struggling to get their lumber to market.

Softwood lumber prices have doubled since mid-November after road and rail links across B.C., which accounts for 16% of North American supply, were washed out by record-breaking rainfall.

Even before the floods, a record price rally in 2021 boosted profits for many lumber producers, underpinning a strong year for mergers and acquisitions. And analysts expect more deals.

"We're probably going to see an outsize number of M&A transactions next year," said Dustin Jalbert, an economist for commodity price reporting agency Fastmarkets. "The industry is still very fractured and so from a consolidation standpoint there's a lot of room to run."

Jalbert said massive cash infusions enjoyed by companies in 2021 were helping fuel deals and the long-term trend of production moving outside of B.C., which used to be the epicentre of the North American industry.

The province faces a dwindling supply of trees for harvest after years of beetle infestations, wildfires and a recently-announced provincial government plan to reduce harvesting of old-growth trees. Analysts predict more sawmill closures in B.C. in coming years.

Lumber remains the most fragmented segment of all the forest products industries, with the top five companies controlling 32% of North America's production capacity, according to TD Bank.

Last month, Vancouver-based Interfor Corp agreed to buy Quebec's EACOM Timber Corp for C$490 million ($385.2 million).

"Both our strategy and ambitions are to continue with disciplined growth," Mike Mackay, Interfor's vice president of corporate strategy, told Reuters, adding the deal will help diversify its products and open up new markets.

North American forest product and paper industry has seen $10.2 billion worth of deals in 2021, the highest since 2018, according to Refinitiv data.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Lumber climbed above $1,100 per thousand board feet on Monday after hitting a record above $1,600 in May. But some smaller mills cannot capitalise on higher prices.

The latest price spike is only being enjoyed by companies able to ship their product to market, highlighting the divide between large diversified Canadian producers and those still focused entirely within B.C.

"The flooding situation has compounded an already serious logjam in logistics everywhere," said Roger Keery, president of privately-owned Skeena Sawmills in Terrace, northwestern B.C., which halted operations for a week during the floods, and will shut down again for nearly a month over Christmas.

"We're struggling with the question of whether we should run," Keery said.

Skeena has been struggling for months with a trucker shortage and is facing congestion at the Port of Prince Rupert, Keery said.

West Fraser Timber Co and Canfor Corp also reduced production at some B.C. sawmills and pulp mills because of transportation disruptions.

Widespread sawmill closures in 2019 cut B.C.'s production capacity by 14% to around 12 billion board feet, and BMO Capital Markets analyst Mark Wilde estimates another 1 billion board feet will be shuttered in coming years.

A decades-long U.S.-Canadian softwood lumber dispute is also weighing on B.C. sawmills, after Washington doubled tariffs on Canadian imports last month. [

"If you're a smaller producer and have your business only within Canada, you're penalised," said Harry Nelson, a forestry professor at the University of British Columbia. "(They're) the real collateral damage."

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANFOR CORPORATION -0.33% 29.92 Delayed Quote.30.20%
INTERFOR CORPORATION -1.94% 35.42 Delayed Quote.51.96%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET -1.87% 360.531216 Real-time Quote.-17.89%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. -0.12% 112.52 Delayed Quote.37.59%
All news about CANFOR CORPORATION
06:24aLumber price surge sparked by British Columbia floods likely to fuel more M&A
RE
12/13RBC Capital on Paper, Packaging and Forest Products
MT
12/03Canfor Loses Near 2% as Canfor Pulp Products to Reduce Production Amid Transportation D..
MT
12/03RBC Capital Markets Details Key Takeaways from Forest Products Conference
MT
12/03Canfor Pulp Products to Reduce Production Amid Transportation Disruptions Caused by Hea..
MT
12/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Rises, Stock -2-
DJ
11/26RBC Capital on Finalized Softwood Lumber Duties
MT
11/22RBC Capital on Impact of BC Flooding on Forest Products Companies
MT
11/18Canfor Donates $125,000 to Canadian Red Cross to Support BC Flood Relief Efforts
AQ
11/16Canfor Announces Closing of Fort Nelson Tenure Transfer
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANFOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 794 M 6 079 M 6 079 M
Net income 2021 1 601 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
Net cash 2021 1 291 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 725 M 2 908 M 2 905 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 111
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart CANFOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canfor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANFOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,92 CAD
Average target price 39,12 CAD
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald B. Kayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick A. J. Elliott Chief Financial Officer
John Russell Baird Chairman
Kevin Paul Horsnell Vice President-Operations
Glen David Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANFOR CORPORATION30.20%2 908
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.56.53%5 381
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP54.73%4 289
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD2.67%544
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED117.30%538
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.53.91%525