TSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday,
helped by encouraging estimates of domestic wholesale data and
gains in Corus Entertainment Inc after multiple
brokerages went bullish on the stock following a strong
quarterly result.
* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.1 points, or 0.18%,
at 16,309.46.
* The nation's wholesale sales in September most likely
increased by 0.4% after rising 0.3% in August, Statscan said in
a flash estimate.
* Media company Corus Entertainment Inc was the
largest percentage gainer on the index, jumping 9.5% after
multiple brokerages raised their price targets on its stock
following upbeat quarterly results.
* Canfor Corp was the next big gainer, rising 3.7%
after the company posted third-quarter earnings above analysts'
estimates.
* The energy sector shed its initial gains and
dropped 0.2%, even as U.S. crude prices ticked up 0.2% a
barrel and Brent crude added 0.1%.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% even
though gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,907.4 an ounce.
* On the TSX, 139 issues were higher, while 78 issues
declined for a 1.78-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.93
million shares traded.
* Blackberry Ltd fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX, and
the second-biggest decliner was Lundin Gold Inc, down
2.1%.
* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Echelon
Financial Holdings Inc, Bombardier Inc, and
Air Canada.
* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week
highs and two new lows, with a total volume of 19.02 million
shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)