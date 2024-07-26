Canfor Pulp. 2024 Quarter Two - Interim report For the three months ended June 30, 2024.

To our shareholders. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("The Company" or "CPPI") reported its second quarter of 2024 results: Overview. Q2 2024 operating loss of $5.6 million; net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.10 per share.

Strong global pulp pricing and moderate improvement in NBSK pulp unit sales realizations.

Intercon NBSK pulp mill scheduled maintenance downtime completed as planned; restart delayed due to unforeseen recovery boiler repairs and start up challenges.

Announced indeﬁnite curtailment of one production line at Northwood NBSK pulp mill, driven by the decline in availability of economic ﬁbre in the northern British Columbia region. Financial results. The following table summarizes selected ﬁnancial information for CPPI for the comparative periods: (millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 YTD 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2023 Sales $ 220.0 $ 222.3 $ 442.3 $ 249.5 $ 492.8 Reported operating income (loss) before amortization $ 11.0 $ 1.2 $ 12.2 $ (15.3) $ (15.9) Reported operating loss $ (5.6) $ (15.7) $ (21.3) $ (37.9) $ (63.1) Adjusted operating income (loss) before amortization1 $ 11.0 $ 1.2 $ 12.2 $ (8.4) $ (5.4) Adjusted operating loss1 $ (5.6) $ (15.7) $ (21.3) $ (31.0) $ (52.6) Net loss $ (6.3) $ (2.4) $ (8.7) $ (28.4) $ (47.2) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10) $ (0.04) $ (0.13) $ (0.44) $ (0.72) 1. Adjusted results referenced throughout this news release are deﬁned as non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures. For further details, refer to the "Non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures" section of this document. The Company reported an operating loss of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $15.7 million for the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. These results largely reﬂected an uplift in global pulp pricing, primarily in response to global pulp supply disruptions, and the correlated improvement in the Company's average Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") pulp sales unit realizations. These factors were o>set in part, however, by a decline in the Company's pulp production and shipments quarter-over-quarter, driven by extended downtime at its Intercontinental NBSK pulp mill ("Intercon") to address unforeseen recovery boiler repairs identiﬁed during the scheduled maintenance in May. In May 2024, the Company announced the decision to indeﬁnitely curtail one production line at its Northwood NBSK pulp mill ("Northwood") as a result of the continual decline in the availability of economic ﬁbre in the northern British Columbia ("BC") region. The Company anticipates winding down this production line in August 2024. In connection with this indeﬁnite curtailment, CPPI recognized restructuring costs of $5.9 million during the current quarter. Second quarter highlights. Although global pulp producer inventories remained relatively balanced throughout the current quarter, the uplift in global softwood kraft pulp markets experienced at the end of the ﬁrst quarter continued well into the second quarter, as global supply disruptions gave rise to an uptick in global pulp pricing. As a result, NBSK pulp list prices on orders from China, the world's largest consumer of pulp, saw steady increases throughout most of the period, reaching a 15-month high of US$825 per tonne in May, before declining in June, to end the quarter at US$810 per tonne. For the current quarter overall, average US-dollar NBSK pulp list prices to China were US$811 per tonne, an increase of US$66 per tonne, or 9%, from the previous quarter. Pulp production was 130,000 tonnes for the second quarter of 2024, down 28,000 tonnes, or 18%, from the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, primarily due to a reduction in operating days at Intercon. While the scheduled maintenance at Intercon was successfully completed as planned in early May, downtime was extended into early June to address unplanned repairs that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. 2

were determined necessary following an inspection of Intercon's recovery boiler. The delayed restart resulted in pulp from Northwood being redirected to supply the Company's specialty paper facility. Notwithstanding higher slush pulp costs (linked to the uplift in Canadian dollar NBSK pulp unit sales realizations), operating income in the Company's paper segment was $1.9 million, up $0.8 million from the previous quarter, largely reﬂecting moderately higher paper unit sales realizations, driven by an increase in global US-dollar paper pricing. Outlook. Looking forward, global softwood kraft pulp market conditions are anticipated to soften through the third quarter of 2024 as global softwood pulp supply stabilizes, following disruptions in the ﬁrst and second quarters of 2024, and as new hardwood capacity in China and Brazil is projected to come online. On the demand side, purchasing activity during the third quarter of 2024 is projected to dampen as the traditionally slower summer period is forecast to combine with reduced demand for paper products, particularly in China, further weakening pulp demand. As a result of the aforementioned decision to wind down one production line at its Northwood pulp mill in August 2024, the indeﬁnite curtailment will result in the reduction of approximately 300,000 tonnes of market kraft pulp annually. Consequently, the Company's results in the third quarter of 2024 will reﬂect the impact of this wind down on production, shipments and cost structure. Looking forward, while the Company is focused on optimizing a sustainable operating footprint, improving operational reliability and closely managing manufacturing and ﬁbre costs, it will continue to evaluate its operating conditions and will adjust operating rates at its pulp mills to align with economically viable ﬁbre supply. These factors could also a>ect the Company's operating plan, liquidity, cash ﬂows and the valuation of long-lived assets. Bleached kraft paper demand is forecast to remain solid through most of the third quarter of 2024, after which a modest slowdown in demand is anticipated as global kraft paper inventories return to more normalized levels. No major maintenance outages are planned for the third quarter of 2024. The Honourable John R. Baird Kevin A. Edgson Chairman President and Chief Executive Officer Canfor Pulp Products Inc. 3

Non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures. Throughout this press release, reference is made to certain non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures which are used to evaluate the Company's performance but are not generally accepted under IFRS and may not be directly comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures to ﬁgures reported in the Company's condensed consolidated interim ﬁnancial statements: (millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 YTD 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2023 Reported operating loss $ (5.6) $ (15.7) $ (21.3) $ (37.9) $ (63.1) Inventory write-down $ - $ - $ - $ 6.9 $ 10.5 Adjusted operating loss $ (5.6) $ (15.7) $ (21.3) $ (31.0) $ (52.6) Amortization $ 16.6 $ 16.9 $ 33.5 $ 22.6 $ 47.2 Adjusted operating income (loss) before amortization $ 11.0 $ 1.2 $ 12.2 $ (8.4) $ (5.4) Canfor Pulp Products Inc. 4

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Second quarter 2024. Management's discussion and analysis. This interim Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a review of Canfor Pulp Products Inc.'s ("CPPI" or "the Company") financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, relative to the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, and the financial position of the Company at June 30, 2024. It should be read in conjunction with CPPI's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the quarters ended, June 30, 2024 and 2023, as well as the 2023 annual MD&A and the 2023 audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto, which are included in CPPI's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 (available at www.canfor.com). The financial information in this interim MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), which is the required reporting framework for Canadian publicly accountable enterprises. Throughout this discussion, reference is made to Operating Income (Loss) before Amortization, Asset Write-Down and Impairment, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) before Amortization, Asset Write-Down and Impairment, and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) which CPPI considers to be a relevant indicator for measuring trends in the Company's performance and its ability to generate funds to meet its debt repayment and capital expenditure requirements, and to pay dividends. Reference is also made to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (calculated as Net Income (Loss) less specific items affecting comparability with prior periods - for the full calculation, see reconciliation included in the section "Selected quarterly financial information") and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share (calculated as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period). Operating Income (Loss) before Amortization, Asset Write-Down and Impairment, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) before Amortization, Asset Write-Down and Impairment, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share are not generally accepted earnings measures under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. As there is no standardized method of calculating these measures, CPPI's Operating Income (Loss) before Amortization, Asset Write-Down and Impairment, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) before Amortization, Asset Write-Down and Impairment, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share may not be directly comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) before Amortization, Asset Write-Down and Impairment to Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) reported in accordance with IFRS are included in the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section of this MD&A. Throughout this discussion, reference is made to the current quarter, which refers to the results for the second quarter of 2024. Also in this interim MD&A, reference is made to net debt (cash), net debt (cash) to total capitalization and return on invested capital ("ROIC") which the Company considers to be relevant performance indicators that are not generally accepted under IFRS. Therefore, these indicators, defined herein, may not be directly comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section of this interim MD&A for further details. Factors that could impact future operations are also discussed. These factors may be influenced by both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to be materially different from those stated in this discussion. Factors that could have a material impact on any future oriented statements made herein include, but are not limited to: general economic, market and business conditions; product selling prices; raw material and operating costs; currency exchange rates; interest rates; changes in law and public policy; the outcome of labour and trade disputes; and opportunities available to or pursued by CPPI. All financial references are in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. The information in this report is as at July 25, 2024. Forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and the Company assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. 5

Second quarter 2024. Overview. Q2 Q1 YTD Q2 YTD (millions of Canadian dollars) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Operating loss $ (5.6) $ (15.7) $ (21.3) $ (37.9) $ (63.1) Inventory write-down $ - $ - $ - $ 6.9 $ 10.5 Adjusted operating loss1 $ (5.6) $ (15.7) $ (21.3) $ (31.0) $ (52.6) Amortization $ 16.6 $ 16.9 $ 33.5 $ 22.6 $ 47.2 Adjusted operating income (loss) before amortization1 $ 11.0 $ 1.2 $ 12.2 $ (8.4) $ (5.4) 1. Adjusted results are defined as a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section for further details. Selected ﬁnancial information and statistics. Q2 Q1 YTD Q2 YTD (millions of Canadian dollars, except ratios) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Operating income (loss) by segment: Pulp $ (4.7) $ (13.6) $ (18.3) $ (36.0) $ (60.4) Paper $ 1.9 $ 1.1 $ 3.0 $ 0.7 $ 4.0 Unallocated $ (2.8) $ (3.2) $ (6.0) $ (2.6) $ (6.7) Total operating loss $ (5.6) $ (15.7) $ (21.3) $ (37.9) $ (63.1) Add: Amortization2 $ 16.6 $ 16.9 $ 33.5 $ 22.6 $ 47.2 Total operating income (loss) before amortization $ 11.0 $ 1.2 $ 12.2 $ (15.3) $ (15.9) Add (deduct): Working capital movements $ 1.0 $ (3.1) $ (2.1) $ 41.5 $ 41.7 Defined benefit plan contributions $ (1.3) $ (1.1) $ (2.4) $ (3.3) $ (4.2) Income taxes recovered (paid), net $ - $ (0.1) $ (0.1) $ 0.1 $ (0.7) Insurance proceeds $ - $ 15.2 $ 15.2 $ 3.8 $ 6.2 Other operating cash flows, net $ 7.4 $ 2.9 $ 10.3 $ 0.4 $ 4.4 Cash from (used in) operating activities $ 18.1 $ 15.0 $ 33.1 $ 27.2 $ 31.5 Add (deduct): Capital additions, net $ (14.4) $ (12.0) $ (26.4) $ (10.3) $ (22.3) Conversion of term debt $ - $ - $ - $ (50.0) $ (50.0) Proceeds from sale of Taylor pulp mill $ 5.0 $ 1.9 $ 6.9 $ - $ - Finance expenses paid $ (2.9) $ (3.9) $ (6.8) $ (3.4) $ (5.4) Other, net $ 0.1 $ - $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Change in cash / operating loans $ 5.9 $ 1.0 $ 6.9 $ (36.4) $ (46.1) ROIC - Consolidated period-to-date3 (1.2)% (0.1)% (1.3)% (6.2)% (10.1)% Average exchange rate (US$ per C$1.00)4 $ 0.731 $ 0.741 $ 0.736 $ 0.745 $ 0.742 Amortization includes amortization of certain capitalized major maintenance costs. Consolidated ROIC is a non-IFRS ﬁnancial measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS ﬁnancial measures" section for further details. Source - Bank of Canada (monthly average rate for the period). The Company reported an operating loss of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $15.7 million for the ﬁrst quarter of 2024. These results largely reﬂected an uplift in global pulp pricing, primarily in response to global pulp supply disruptions early in the current period, and the correlated improvement in the Company's average Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") pulp sales unit realizations. These factors were o>set in part, however, by a decline in the Company's pulp production and shipments quarter-over-quarter, driven by extended downtime at its Intercontinental NBSK pulp mill ("Intercon") to address unforeseen recovery boiler repairs identiﬁed during the scheduled maintenance in May. In May 2024, the Company announced the decision to indeﬁnitely curtail one production line at its Northwood NBSK pulp mill ("Northwood") as a result of the continual decline in the availability of economic ﬁbre in the northern British Columbia ("BC") region. The Company anticipates winding down this production line in August 2024. In connection with this indeﬁnite curtailment, the Company recognized restructuring costs of $5.9 million during the current quarter. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. 6

After taking into consideration a $6.9 million inventory write-down in the comparative period, adjusted operating results improved $25.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2023, principally tied to moderately higher average NBSK pulp unit sales realizations, and, to a lesser extent, slightly lower pulp unit manufacturing costs following the permanent closure of the pulp line at the Company's Prince George Pulp and Paper mill in the prior year. Operating results by business segment. Pulp. Selected ﬁnancial information and statistics - pulp. Q2 Q1 YTD Q2 YTD (millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Sales $ 164.2 $ 170.5 $ 334.7 $ 197.6 $ 385.0 Operating income (loss) before amortization 5 $ 10.7 $ 2.5 $ 13.2 $ (14.1) $ (14.3) Operating loss $ (4.7) $ (13.6) $ (18.3) $ (36.0) $ (60.4) Inventory write-down $ - $ - $ - $ 6.9 $ 10.5 Adjusted operating loss6 $ (4.7) $ (13.6) $ (18.3) $ (29.1) $ (49.9) Average NBSK pulp list price delivered to China - US$7 $ 811 $ 745 $ $ 668 $ 780 778 Average NBSK pulp list price delivered to China - Cdn$7 $ 1,109 $ 1,005 $ 1,057 $ 897 $ 1,051 Production - pulp (000 mt) 130 158 288 151 332 Shipments - pulp (000 mt) 145 159 304 179 331 Amortization includes amortization of certain capitalized major maintenance costs. Adjusted operating loss is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section for further details. Per tonne, NBSK pulp list net price delivered to China (as published by Resource Information Systems, Inc. ("RISI")); Average NBSK pulp list net price delivered to China in Cdn$ calculated as average NBSK pulp list net price delivered to China - US$ multiplied by the average exchange rate - Cdn$ per US$1.00 according to Bank of Canada monthly average rate for the period. Markets. Although global pulp producer inventories remained relatively balanced throughout the current quarter, the uplift in global softwood kraft pulp markets experienced at the end of the ﬁrst quarter continued well into the second quarter, as global supply disruptions gave rise to an uptick in global softwood pulp pricing. As a result, NBSK pulp list prices on orders from China, the world's largest consumer of pulp, saw steady increases throughout most of the period, reaching a 15-month high of US$825 per tonne in May, before declining in June, to end the quarter at US$810 per tonne. For the current quarter overall, average US-dollar NBSK pulp list prices to China were US$811 per tonne, an increase of US$66 per tonne, or 9%, from the previous quarter, and up US$143 per tonne, or 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. A more pronounced increase was experienced in other global regions, especially North America and Europe, with US- dollar NBSK pulp list prices to North America averaging US$1,697 per tonne (before discounts) for the second quarter of 2024, an improvement of US$257 per tonne, or 18%, from the previous quarter, and up US$187 per tonne, or 12% from the same period in the prior year. As mentioned, global softwood pulp producer inventories were relatively steady throughout the current quarter and within the balanced range, ending May 2024 at 38 days of supply8, consistent with March 2024 levels. Market conditions are generally considered balanced when inventories are in the 32-43 days of supply range8. Sales. The Company's pulp shipments for the second quarter of 2024 totaled 145,000 tonnes, down 14,000 tonnes, or 9%, from the previous quarter, primarily driven by an 18% reduction in pulp production quarter-over-quarter, o>set in part by a drawdown of ﬁnished inventory in the current period largely correlated with the delayed restart of Intercon into early June. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, pulp shipments were down 34,000 tonnes, or 19%, principally reﬂecting a 14% decline in pulp production in the current period, combined with shipments in the comparative period being uplifted by a drawdown of inventory following the closure of the pulp line at the Company's Prince George Pulp and Paper mill in April 2023. 8. World 20 data is based on twenty producing countries representing 80% of world chemical market pulp capacity and is based on information compiled and prepared by the Pulp and Paper Products Council ("PPPC"). The upper and lower limits of the balanced range are the average level plus or minus one standard deviation, based on the last 60 data points (i.e. last ﬁve years). Canfor Pulp Products Inc. 7

The Company's average NBSK pulp unit sales realizations moderately improved compared to both the ﬁrst quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, primarily tied to the aforementioned increases in US-dollar NBSK pulp list prices to China and other global regions quarter-over-quarter, combined with a weaker Canadian dollar in the current period, o>set to a degree, by an unfavourable timing lag in shipments (versus orders). Energy revenues decreased in the current quarter compared to both comparative periods, largely reﬂecting a decline in power generation quarter-over-quarter driven by reduced pulp production. Operations. Pulp production was 130,000 tonnes for the second quarter of 2024, down 28,000 tonnes, or 18%, from the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, primarily due to a reduction in operating days at Intercon. While the scheduled maintenance at Intercon was successfully completed as planned in early May, with approximately 5,000 tonnes of reduced NBSK pulp production, downtime was extended into early June to address unplanned repairs that were determined necessary following an inspection of Intercon's recovery boiler. The delayed restart resulted in pulp from Northwood being redirected to supply the Company's specialty paper facility. These factors, combined with a slow ramp up of production following the downtime, further reduced NBSK pulp production in the current quarter by approximately 50,000 tonnes. Despite these challenges, productivity at Intercon steadily improved through the balance of June and has returned to more normalized operating rates in July. In the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, pulp production was principally impacted by extreme winter weather conditions, particularly in January, as well as other minor operational disruptions (combined, approximately 30,000 tonnes). Compared to the second quarter of 2023, pulp production was down 21,000 tonnes, or 14%, primarily reﬂecting the aforementioned extended downtime and ramp up at Intercon, which more than o>set the impact of operational challenges at Northwood in the comparative period (approximately 40,000 tonnes). Pulp unit manufacturing costs experienced a slight increase compared to the ﬁrst quarter of 2024, principally driven by lower pulp production, o>set to a degree, by a seasonal decline in energy usage, and, to a lesser extent, reduced maintenance spend. Fibre costs were modestly higher than the previous quarter, primarily due to the uplift in market-based prices for sawmill residual chips (linked to the higher Canadian dollar NBSK pulp sales realizations), moderated in part, by a decrease in the proportion of higher-cost whole log chips. Notwithstanding the decline in pulp production in the current quarter, pulp unit manufacturing costs were slightly lower than the second quarter of 2023, principally reﬂecting a moderate decrease in ﬁbre costs combined with reduced energy and maintenance spend quarter-over-quarter. Paper. Selected ﬁnancial information and statistics - paper. Q2 Q1 YTD Q2 YTD (millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Sales $ 55.8 $ 51.8 $ 107.6 $ 51.9 $ 107.8 Operating income before amortization 9 $ 3.1 $ 1.9 $ 5.0 $ 1.4 $ 5.1 Operating income $ 1.9 $ 1.1 $ 3.0 $ 0.7 $ 4.0 Production - paper (000 mt) 32 32 64 30 64 Shipments - paper (000 mt) 36 35 71 32 67 9. Amortization includes amortization of certain capitalized major maintenance costs. Markets. Global kraft paper market demand and pricing continued to strengthen through the second quarter of 2024, primarily led by an uptick in purchasing activity in the North American region. Sales. The Company's paper shipments in the second quarter of 2024 were 36,000 tonnes, broadly in line with the previous quarter, and up 4,000 tonnes from the second quarter of 2023. The latter was principally tied to the timing of shipments around quarter-end compared to the comparative period. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. 8