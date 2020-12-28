Log in
Cango Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences

12/28/2020 | 06:01am EST
SHANGHAI, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its participation in the following conferences in January. Details of the conferences are as follows:

  • Morgan Stanley China New Economy Summit, January 6, 2021
  • Jefferies China Auto & Industrial Access Days, January 20, 2021

The Company's management will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Cango, Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Caesar Cao
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: ir@cangoonline.com 

Emilie Wu
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Tel: +86 21 6039 8363
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-inc-to-participate-in-upcoming-january-conferences-301198574.html

SOURCE Cango Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
