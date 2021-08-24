Log in
    CANG   US1375861036

CANGO INC.

(CANG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cango : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

08/24/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Investor Presentation

2Q21

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Cango Inc. (the "Company") solely for information purpose and has not been independently verified. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this material, the recipient hereby acknowledges and agrees that no representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or

representatives or the underwriters as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the

Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives or the underwriters accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its

accuracy is not guaranteed.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange

Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates,"

"projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates,

advisers or representatives or the underwriters has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the

Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as

amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Specifically, these materials do not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the Securities Act. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and

special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the detailed information in the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F.

In evaluating our business, we use certain non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performances, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income attributable to the Company or other consolidated statement of operations data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL AND IS BEING GIVEN SOLELY FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND ONLY FOR YOUR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS

PRESENTATION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY NOT BE COPIED, REPRODUCED, REDISTRIBUTED, OR OTHERWISE DISCLOSED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO ANY OTHER PERSON IN ANY MANNER. Any forwarding, distribution or reproduction of this presentation in whole or in part is unauthorized.

By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants hereby acknowledge and agree to keep the contents of this presentation and these materials confidential. Participants agree not to remove these

materials, or any materials provided in connection herewith, from the conference room where such documents are provided. Participants agree further not to photograph, copy or otherwise reproduce this presentation in any form or pass on this presentation to any other person for any purpose, during the presentation or while in the conference room. Participants must return this presentation and all other materials provided in connection herewith

to the Company upon completion of the presentation. By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

2

Our Mission

To Make Car Purchase Simple and Enjoyable

3

Business Overview

Section 1

China's Leading Tech-enabled Auto Platform

Transforming Automotive Transactions and Purchases

One-stop Platform for All Key Participants(1)

47,000+

Car Dealers

Full Value Chain

Coverage

Diversifying

Revenue Streams

12

1,800,000+

Financial Institutions(2)

Car Buyers(3)

Asset Light Model

Strong Profitability

Notes:

  1. As of June 30, 2021
  2. Includes banks and other financial institutions, excludes insurance companies
  3. Cumulative number of car buyers served since the Company's inception

36+

Other Industry Participants

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cango Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 10:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
