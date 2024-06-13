Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform, which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants. The Companyâs services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation and after-market services facilitation. It offers integrated solutions that support the life cycle of automotive financing transactions, including credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing and delinquent asset management services. It provides additional services, including car sourcing and logistics and warehousing support for dealers and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. The Companyâs also facilitates after-market services to car buyers, which is comprised of facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The products offered through its platform are personal accident insurances and automotive insurances.

Sector Internet Services