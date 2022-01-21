Canlan Ice Sports : Break time is over. Play time is on!

Yesterday, the Province of Ontario, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, announced steps to gradually ease public health measures, starting on January 31, provided our public health system indicators continue to stabilize, of course.

So, we urge you to continue to follow all current public health measures as we approach January 31. More information will be forthcoming prior to the 31st, but in the meantime, we're ramping up to restart our operations, including:

Here are some helpful tips for you, as we inch closer to our reopen:

1. Was your Program or League paused to our closure? A Canlan Sports Team Member will reach out to you with restart dates, times, and more.

2. Was your Contract ice, field, or court paused? Your Canlan Sports Account Representative will contact you directly with important information on your contract resumption.

3. Looking to book ice, field, or court times? Space is in short supply and very limited. Book now!

We're excited about this very encouraging news and can't wait to welcome you back to your Canlan Sports community!

Until then, keep an eye on your inbox, and follow us on social media @canlansports, for more information on our safety protocols, Wild Wing restaurant, Canlan Sport Shop access, and more.

Have a question? Check out our Help Centre.

Loved it? Share it.