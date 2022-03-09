Canlan Ice Sports : No plans? No problem. Keep your kids active in Spring Break Camps.

So, the panic sets in. What do I do? Where do I go with them? How do I keep them occupied if there's no routine, like school? How do I keep them engaged without letting them spend hours on a device?

These past few years have been a challenge and more than anything you want Spring Break to be as memorable for your kids as you remember it used to be.

QUEUE IN SPRING BREAK CAMPS

The excitement of Camp still lives and breathes through every icebreaker, every camp song sung, drill-made game and every friendship created during that one week of jam-packed fun. We know the clock is ticking, and this is probably a game-time decision, so we're here to ease your mind on getting your kids to camp so that they don't have to miss out on one more second of the ultimate Spring Break experience!

No time for naps.

Got kids who are energetic to the max? Believe us, there's no better way to ensure they're getting a full night's sleep than to release all that vim and vigor at camp.

Maintaining a consistent routine (school, practices, meals, games, and sleep) is so important for your child's overall health. You don't want them to lose the skills and knowledge they learned at the rink this season, in the classroom, or even at home.

Spring Break Camps are an opportunity for them to continue keeping that level of consistency, but of course, focusing on the fun and none of the stress.

At camp, your child will continue to develop their skills and refine their technique through play-based instruction. Playing always makes learning fun, and gives kids a chance to keep their minds focused on completing a certain task. Through play-based learning techniques like interactive games, your child won't even realize they're working towards developing a specific skill- it's just science.

Not to mention, the major benefit of keeping your child engaged in physical activities and how that helps overall stimulation and quality of life. Plus, let's give them a chance to hit the pause button on technology. We can all use a break from the online world, from e-learning to gaming. Focusing on being active can help revive their creativity and expand their imagination!

Hockey Skills are everyday life skills.

You've heard it before, the skills learned in sports translate beyond the rink. Sport does change lives for the better.

Spring Break Camps are not just a place for fun, but a place to learn and discover vital lifelong skills that can be applied in everyday situations. EXAMPLE

Being surrounded by active and like-minded children can help your child learn the joys of in-person social interaction and engagement. WHY IS THIS BENEFICIAL FOR THE FUTURE?

Games and lessons are designed to develop their athletic skills and to learn how to communicate and work with others in a safe and inclusive environment. After just one day of camp, you will see how much improvement your child will make from active participation! Whether it's on the ice or off the ice, the power of play can help bring a level of creativity and curiosity.

Oh, to be a kid again.

The energy, the laughs, and pure excitement to live life to its fullest. Camp creates experiences that are so much bigger than the game. It's an opportunity to learn, grow, have fun and create memories that will last.

Remember how much fun it was to be out of school for the break? That feeling of relief that you just may be able to sleep in or pure excitement for all the possibilities the week could hold?

This is what camp is all about. It's a moment for your kids to be a kid again.

TALK ABOUT MAKING FRIENDS

Not only will your child leave with some strong bonds, but they'll have coaches who are eager to help them explore their abilities with constant engagement and team-building games in an environment filled with exploration, imagination, and play.

Spring Break is more than just memories, it's a place for a balance of fun, skill-based learning, and play. Like you, we certainly don't want the kids to be sitting in front of a screen all week. We want them to run/skate around, laugh, and go to bed looking forward to the next day of activities at Spring Break Camp!

