Canlan Ice Sports Rebrands to Reflect Its Broader Sports Offerings

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a comprehensive rebrand which includes a new brand name, visual identity and launch of a new website, effective today. This is the first time that Canlan has been reimagined in more than 25 years. Canlan Sports™, the new name, is a natural evolution of the company. The rebrand highlights the broad sports offerings the company provides to communities beyond simply ice sports.

"Canlan has been a multisport company offering turf, court and ice sports to our customers for well over a decade. This name change is better suited for who we are and where we are going. Our rebrand will help grow our ice sports and showcase our trajectory for growth in all sports," said Joey St-Aubin, Canlan's President and CEO. "The rebrand aligns Canlan's brand assets with our unique value proposition. We are very proud of our many achievements, and even more excited about our future innovations, as we continue to be gamechangers in the recreation sports industry."

The rebranding is more than just a visual design. It aligns the Canlan Sports vision with a strategic plan to lead by exploring new digital experiences, and creating new, safer ways to play sports together.









The new website, CanlanSports.com, is part of a greater strategy designed to differentiate Canlan Sports and deliver a clean, modern and intuitive user experience.

Canlan Sports is a brand that exists to create a world where everyone can play. The new bold and impactful look reflects our heritage and the diversity of the people we've connected through building sports communities across Canada and the United States. Our new tagline, "It's where we play", more aptly reflects what Canlan is all about.

Our Vision:

Creating the most innovative and extraordinary experiences for our sports communities.

About Canlan Sports:

Canlan Sports is the leading owner, operator, and investor in the multi-sport recreation sector, committed to creating sports communities that change lives for the better. Through our portfolio of partnerships, Canlan Sports is the largest private sector owner and operator of 18 recreation venues across Canada and the United States, offering a wide array of ice, court, and turf experiences.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol, ICE.

To learn more, visit us at CanlanSports.com.

