Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Company") was held on June 19, 2024, at ScotiaBarn in Burnaby, BC. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2024, which can be found on the website www.sedarplus.ca.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 10,342,502 shares, representing approximately 77.55% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Name of Director Votes for Votes Withheld*





Frank D. Barker 100% 0% Geoffrey J. Barker 100% 0% Doug Brownridge 100% 0% Connie Carras 100% 0% Don Crowe 100% 0% Victor D'Souza 100% 0% Chris McMullen 100% 0% Joey St-Aubin 100% 0%

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all other resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedarplus.ca

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 16 facilities in Canada and the United States with 48 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 20 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.canlansports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

For more information:

Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Ivan Wu

CFO

604 736 9152



