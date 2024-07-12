Hey, ya'll, we'reback withmore tips to turn your phonecameraskills into the sports photography/ videographypeople pay the big bucks for.Please note,we are not at liberty to make any guarantees at this time .PS. If you missed our first article in this series,where wechatted about key camera app features, youcanclick hereto catch up!

Lights, Camera…Now What?

Okay! Let's get down to business. Positioning yourself perfectly at your child's hockey game can be the difference between capturing unforgettable moments and missing out. What's great about our Canlan Sports complexes is that we offer many options with various vantage points for YOU to take advantage of!

In this article, we'll explore how to choose the best spot in the rink. This will ensure you're perfectly positioned to capture every exciting play, dramatic save, and victorious celebration through your lens.

From finding the ideal vantage point, to considering factors like lighting and glass reflection, we'll guide you through every aspect of setting up the perfect shot. Let's dive in and discover how your choice of location can elevate your hockey game photography to the next level!

Choose the Best Position in the Rink

Picture yourself at your local Canlan Sports complex and consider these three key vantage points around the rink to capture varied perspectives of the game.

Two Perched Birdies

In the viewing stands, you'll typically sit in the top corners of the rink or along the heated window view inside the Wild Wings restaurant. Depending on the rink your team is playing on, you can find optimal content capturing spots in either of these two viewing positions. This birds-eye position offers you a wide-angle view that captures the entire playing surface. This allows you to follow the flow of the game and anticipate where the action is headed next. Additionally, sitting higher up in the stands offers a better overall view of the game and reduces the chance of obstructed shots.

Rink Board Beauties

However, don't underestimate the power of being close to the action. The other option is to position yourself near the boards. This can give you an up-close and personal view of the intensity and physicality of the game. You'll capture dramatic close-ups of players battling for the puck along the boards and exhilarating moments when the puck flies into the net. This proximity offers a unique perspective on the game, letting you capture intimate moments that might be missed from a distance.

Practice makes perfect. Here are some tips that you can try at home to prep your skills in taking photos and videos from different vantage points:

TRY THIS:

These methods can help train you to switch it up between wide shots and close-ups during your child's hockey game.

Considerations for Lighting and Glass Reflection

Lighting is a fickle flicker, eh? And it's not always easy to sus out the most optimal camera settings when every rink is going to have slightly varied results️. Luckily, after much sleuthing, we are excited to share some best practices for finding your go-to content capture locations.

Spotlights That Make Sense

Remember, indoor ice rinks often have uneven lighting and glare from overhead fixtures, which can affect your photos. Position yourself with even lighting and avoid shooting directly into bright lights to prevent overexposure and washed-out images.

Face-Off On Clear Glass

Be cautious of shooting through the protective glass surrounding the rink. While it provides a barrier between spectators and players, it can also create unwanted reflections and distortions in your photos. Position yourself at an angle to minimize glare and reflections or consider shooting through openings in the glass if available.

TRY THIS:

Okay, Okay! We've Reached the End

Ouuuf ‍, that was a lot to cover. With this comprehensive guide, we're confident that you can become the Instagram moms and dads your children dream of . By strategically choosing your position and considering obstructive factors, you can ensure you're in the prime spot to capture stunning content.

Did you find this helpful?

We have so much more to share on this topic and want to discuss it all. Stay tuned to our website for more articles with easy tips and tricks for capturing your child's hockey moments and in the meantime, check out our social channels to find more helpful tricks!

Next up… Adding Creativity to Your Content.

